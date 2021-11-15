Holiday pet travel tips from an expert

Many of us will be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday and if you are planning to travel with your pets, Dr. Kerri Nelson, medical Director for Denver Veterinary Emergency group has these helpful tips.

Use an Appropriate Carrier – First and foremost, make sure you have an appropriate, safe carrier for your pet. It should be large enough for them, but not so large that they will jostle around inside it.



Take Practice Trips – Your pet might not be experienced with traveling. If this is the case, you may need to take some practice trips to see how your pet will behave before you plan a longer trip.



Bring Your Pet’s Bed – If your pet has a bed that they sleep on at home, or even if they just have a favorite blanket or pillow, be sure to bring it along for the trip.



Give Your Pet His Own Space – Provide your pet with a small, comfortable place they know is safe and secure for naps and just getting away from it all.



Change as Little as Possible – Your pet is used to their routine at home, then it’s important to keep that up as much as possible. If your pet can engage in their normal routine, it won’t feel as strange that they are not in their normal environment.



Be Patient – Be patient with your pet as well as with yourself during this time. Traveling and the holidays can be stressful for everyone, but your pet will be looking to you for guidance.



If you know or think your pet is having an emergency and your family veterinarian is unavailable, call an emergency vet right away . At VEG, you can speak directly to an emergency veterinarian who will help you with knowing what the next steps are.

Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) is the world’s veterinary emergency brand with 24 hospitals currently open in the U.S., including Denver, that helps people and pets when they need it most.

VEG – Denver, located @3845 E. Colfax Ave., is open 24/7, including holidays, to help pet parents with emergencies when their family veterinarian is closed.

