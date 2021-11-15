ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

Every week we have our own veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald share with us ways we can get our pets safe and tips to go about it. This week, it’s all about small pets like guinea pigs, turtles and rabbits.

Many of the shelters in the metro Denver area is seeing a surge of small animals and is asking for the public for help. Dr. Fitzgerald says small pets like guinea pigs are great for anyone looking to have a low maintenance pet and right now if you’re looking to add a new creature to your family, please consider adopting instead of buying at the pet store.

While small animals are perceived to be easier to care for than dogs or cats, they do have unique habits and needs. It’s important to understand the needs of your future pet before making the commitment to give them a home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

