LYNN (CBS) – A tractor-trailer driver told Lynn Police he swerved to avoid hitting a raccoon before he slammed into four cars, a utility pole and then a house early Tuesday morning. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Rhode Island, was hauling frozen foods on Western Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when he lost control of the truck and crashed. No one was hurt. The driver, who was not identified, was cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle. “He told officers he swerved to avoid a raccoon that was in the road,” said Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec. The impact took out the...

LYNN, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO