The Motion Picture Editors Guild was the only local to vote against ratifying IATSE’s 2018 contract. In 2021, the debate is more intense. After months of organizing and internal debate, tens of thousands of IATSE members in 36 locals nationwide will decide this weekend whether to ratify the contract negotiated with Hollywood studios or to send the union back to the table to demand a better deal. And while September’s vote to authorize a strike was nearly unanimous, the outlook for approving the contract the union negotiated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is far from clear, with many union insiders suggesting the vote will be closer to 50/50 than a overwhelming majority either way.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO