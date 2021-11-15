Nellie’s Southern Kitchen expanding with restaurant on Las Vegas strip

Las Vegas’ two biggest operators, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International, will both have casinos up for sale. Caesars announced first, saying it was moving up the timetable to put a “center-Strip asset” on the market. It didn’t specify which, but candidates would include Harrah’s, Flamingo, Cromwell, Bally’s, Paris and Planet Hollywood. Soon after, MGM got into the act, announcing that the company is entertaining offers for the Mirage. No timeline, buyer or price was specified. Both companies indicated they’re seeking sales in early 2022, which means it might not be long before there are a couple of new operators on the Strip.
