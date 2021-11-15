Nellie’s Southern Kitchen expanding with restaurant on Las Vegas strip

Talk to anyone who’s eaten at a Michael Mina restaurant and they’ll all undoubtedly tell you the same thing: They can’t wait to go back. The qualities that constitute a Mina restaurant are distinctive—the vibe you get from the dining room, the way the waitstaff makes you feel, the variety in the menu and, naturally, the food, all sourced from the finest purveyors and cooked to exacting standards. StripSteak may have the word “steak” in its name, but trust us, that’s only the beginning of what you’ll find here. Those return visits we referenced earlier? That’s because there will always be something on the menu you didn’t get to try.

