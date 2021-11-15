ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ+ bill: I have no authority over the Anglican Church of Ghana- Archbishop of Canterbury

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby says he has no authority over the Anglican Church of Ghana in the ongoing debate about the LBGTQ+ bill. Senior bishops of the Anglican Church in the United Kingdom and Ghana have agreed that although human dignity is always paramount, cultural and social contexts must...

