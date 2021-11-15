Category 5 atmospheric river brings record-breaking river levels to the Pacific Northwest

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 30s. TOMORROW: Partly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s. EXTENDED: Tomorrow isn't as cold in the morning thanks to clouds and south winds, so we'll stay above freezing for early morning tailgaters at Mizzou. It's actually going to be a beautiful day despite a breeze; we get into the upper 50s to around 60 by the afternoon. A cold front approaches on Sunday, but most of the rain stays south in the morning. I won't rule out a few showers near Highway 50, but the rest of the area will remain dry with temperatures in the low 50s for highs. As that front settles east on Sunday night, we clear out and drop into the mid-20s by Monday morning. Monday is a COLD and windy day with strong northwest winds keeping us around 40 during the afternoon. Next week is starting to look a little more active. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking mild in the mid-upper 50s with a few showers on Wednesday as a front approaches, but we'll feel a temperature drop from the passage on Thanksgiving with temperatures getting into the upper 40s during the day. The front could bring a little rain on Thursday, but we'll have a better shot at seeing more widespread precipitation with a stronger low pressure system setting up to our south on Friday, sending in moisture from the southwest and bringing the possibility of rain through the weekend. Right now temperatures look to stay above freezing evening at night for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, so wintry weather isn't looking promising, but we'll have to watch the timing of colder air next Sunday night as rain exits.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO