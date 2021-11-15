Local attorney reacts to Rittenhouse trial as jury begins deliberation

Closing arguments are underway Monday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse 15 months after he drove from his home state of Illinois to Wisconsin with an AR-15 in the middle of civil unrest over police paralyzing a young Black man.

Rittenhouse, now 18, killed two men and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020, in a case that has stirred bitter debate in the U.S. over guns, vigilantism and law and order.

Sacramento-based attorney Mark Reichel joined Sonseeahray to discuss his thoughts on the trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

