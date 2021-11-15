ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Local attorney reacts to Rittenhouse trial as jury begins deliberation

By Sonseeahray Tonsall, Jordan Radach
 3 days ago

Closing arguments are underway Monday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse 15 months after he drove from his home state of Illinois to Wisconsin with an AR-15 in the middle of civil unrest over police paralyzing a young Black man.

Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha, prosecutor says

Rittenhouse, now 18, killed two men and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020, in a case that has stirred bitter debate in the U.S. over guns, vigilantism and law and order.

Sacramento-based attorney Mark Reichel joined Sonseeahray to discuss his thoughts on the trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

