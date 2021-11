Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet. Young's odds didn't go up a ton, but they did make a small jump from +185 last week to +165 this week. Alabama recorded a dominant 59-3 win over New Mexico State as many projected them to and Young continued to play well. On Saturday, Young completed 21-of-23 passes for 270 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, bringing him to a season completion percentage of just under 71% with 3,025 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions on 327 attempts.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO