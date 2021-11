The city of Atlantic City has 12 very different very distinct neighborhoods, many of which have evolved over time. Can you name them all?. Heather Perez is the Special Collections Librarian at Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library. She's put together a fascinating video that not only identifies the neighborhoods but gives a great history of Atlantic City. You can check out the video below, after the list.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO