Michigan State

Michigan surpasses 70% COVID-19 vaccination goal for 16 and up

By Samana Sheikh
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services announced the state has reached the 70 percent goal of people 16 and up receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are our way out of the pandemic,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief medical executive at MDHHS. “Vaccines are how we prevent infectious variants from spreading and threatening our ability to contain the pandemic. It’s important to take a moment to celebrate the hard work of those who have developed these vaccines, as well as those who have administered vaccines these past many months. We also thank Michiganders who have done their part to keep their families and communities safe by getting vaccinated.”

Nearly 5.7 million Michiganders got at least one dose of the vaccine.

“This is great news and we have been looking forward to surpassing this milestone since the vaccines became available,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. “We urge Michiganders who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to continue practices we know help stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing. The vaccine continues to be how we will return to normalcy in the state, and we thank all of those who have done their part to end this pandemic.”

MDHHS also suggests getting a booster shot because the immunity from the vaccine can slow down over time. The health department says that’s why they recommend booster shots.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and where to find a vaccination site click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

