Very warm tomorrow; Sharply cooler Wednesday: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 15

By Jay Trobec
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies are partly to mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, with a front that is straddling the Missouri River separating air masses. It is a somewhat cool day East River, in the 40s, while it is in the 60s West River behind a warm front. There will be a lot of...

Big Frog 104

First Snowstorm May Bring 2 Inches Per Hour to Morning Commute in Northern Oneida County

The first snowstorm of the season may bring up to 2 inches of snow per hour, just in time for the morning commute in Northern Oneida County. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 11:00 PM Thursday, November 18 until 11 AM Friday, November 19 for the Northern Oneida County area. You may want to give yourself extra time for the morning commute with slippery roads and reduced visibility expected.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
siouxlandproud.com

November 18th PM: Fine autumn pattern with a minor weekend warm-up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature in Siouxland will drop off into the lower & middle 20s as clouds gradually shift in. If you’re going to be up late (or very early), make sure to check out the partial lunar eclipse which will be happening roughly from midnight until 6:30 AM.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KELOLAND TV

What is wind chill factor?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cold and windy weather will pop up more as we head closer to December. We received a solid preview of what’s to come on Thursday morning as we head closer to the winter season. Snow showers in northeastern KELOLAND made their way through the region,...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warmer and Windy Friday, A Little Moisture For The Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a brief warming trend for eastern Colorado coming for Friday. A high pressure ridge is slowly tracking east across the southern Rockies. With Colorado on the top side of this ridge there will be a strong southwesterly flow forming into Friday. This will do a few thing kick up more wind and bring in a flow of high cloudiness ahead of our next cold front. Credit: CBS4 With the increased cloud cover there may be a few light snow showers in the mountains overnight into Friday morning. The wind will still be pretty strong into the early part of the day Friday. As a result, the Red Flag Warning for the Front Range Foothills, South Park and the Palmer Divide will remain intact overnight thru Friday morning. Credit: CBS4 A cold front will pass thru over the weekend bringing in cooler temperatures along with some light mountain snow during the day on Saturday. Along with the front there may be a few sprinkles of rain for Denver and northeastern Colorado Saturday night. But, amounts will be very light if any at all. Credit: CBS4 Snow amounts in the northern and central mountains could range from 1 to 3 inches before Sunday morning. Credit: CBS4
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: November 18th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Near freezing again. Low of 30°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: More clouds and warmer. High of 65°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH. A clear and cold night is in store for the South Plains. It...
LUBBOCK, TX
WSFA

Cooler now, a brief warm-up, then very cold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday’s cold front has allowed much cooler air to funnel into Alabama this morning. There’s also a northerly breeze that will stick with us through most of the day. It won’t be that chilly compared to normal, but considering where we’ve been this week it will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies And Cold Temperatures Thursday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies and cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens at times. (Credit: CBS 2) Although we start off with sunshine on Friday morning, expect clouds to increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Look for patchy rain and breezy and chilly conditions on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Light snow is possible Sunday evening and Sunday night. It will be very cold and windy for Monday with highs only in the low 30s, but a gusty wind will make it feel like the teens all day long. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Day will feature a mostly cloudy sky and a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC4

Cloudy Friday temps with wet weather for some areas

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday!! While temperatures will pop above the seasonal average today, we’ll get a storm moving through the area approaching from the west coast. This system will bring us a better chance for wet weather, mainly for northern Utah during the second half of the day tomorrow into the first […]
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Getting your Thanksgiving meal right. EYE on KELOLAND: Sending Christmas gifts around the world. Josephine's to host grand opening of new Wedge on Western flower shop. Bus driver shortage causing delays for students. Murder suspect now accused of aggravated assault on law enforcement. Local brewery set to roll...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

