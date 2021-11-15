Very warm tomorrow; Sharply cooler Wednesday: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 15
By Jay Trobec
KELOLAND TV
3 days ago
Skies are partly to mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, with a front that is straddling the Missouri River separating air masses. It is a somewhat cool day East River, in the 40s, while it is in the 60s West River behind a warm front. There will be a lot of...
The first snowstorm of the season may bring up to 2 inches of snow per hour, just in time for the morning commute in Northern Oneida County. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 11:00 PM Thursday, November 18 until 11 AM Friday, November 19 for the Northern Oneida County area. You may want to give yourself extra time for the morning commute with slippery roads and reduced visibility expected.
News 12 meteorologists say that the storm is expected to develop late Sunday night into Monday. This storm has the potential to produce heavy rain. The storm will also bring colder temperatures by the middle of the week.
Northwest winds have diminished, but they haven’t gone away completely. Despite mostly sunny skies, it just can’t warm up. Today’s temperatures are even colder than yesterday, only in the 30s. There are a lot of clouds to our northwest, and they will stream into KELOLAND overnight. Lows will be in...
Meteorologists have released a more detailed forecast of the storm systems heading to the East Coast in the days leading up to Thanksgiving (scroll down to see where snow is possible).Monday will be cloudy and -- if there's precipitation -- it will likely be light rain in New Jersey, according to t…
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature in Siouxland will drop off into the lower & middle 20s as clouds gradually shift in. If you’re going to be up late (or very early), make sure to check out the partial lunar eclipse which will be happening roughly from midnight until 6:30 AM.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cold and windy weather will pop up more as we head closer to December. We received a solid preview of what’s to come on Thursday morning as we head closer to the winter season. Snow showers in northeastern KELOLAND made their way through the region,...
DENVER(CBS)- We have a brief warming trend for eastern Colorado coming for Friday. A high pressure ridge is slowly tracking east across the southern Rockies. With Colorado on the top side of this ridge there will be a strong southwesterly flow forming into Friday. This will do a few thing kick up more wind and bring in a flow of high cloudiness ahead of our next cold front.
Credit: CBS4
With the increased cloud cover there may be a few light snow showers in the mountains overnight into Friday morning. The wind will still be pretty strong into the early part of the day Friday. As a result, the Red Flag Warning for the Front Range Foothills, South Park and the Palmer Divide will remain intact overnight thru Friday morning.
Credit: CBS4
A cold front will pass thru over the weekend bringing in cooler temperatures along with some light mountain snow during the day on Saturday. Along with the front there may be a few sprinkles of rain for Denver and northeastern Colorado Saturday night. But, amounts will be very light if any at all.
Credit: CBS4
Snow amounts in the northern and central mountains could range from 1 to 3 inches before Sunday morning.
Credit: CBS4
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Near freezing again. Low of 30°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: More clouds and warmer. High of 65°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH. A clear and cold night is in store for the South Plains. It...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday’s cold front has allowed much cooler air to funnel into Alabama this morning. There’s also a northerly breeze that will stick with us through most of the day. It won’t be that chilly compared to normal, but considering where we’ve been this week it will...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies and cold Thursday night.
Lows will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens at times.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Although we start off with sunshine on Friday morning, expect clouds to increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
It will be mostly cloudy and chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Look for patchy rain and breezy and chilly conditions on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Light snow is possible Sunday evening and Sunday night.
It will be very cold and windy for Monday with highs only in the low 30s, but a gusty wind will make it feel like the teens all day long.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Day will feature a mostly cloudy sky and a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday!! While temperatures will pop above the seasonal average today, we’ll get a storm moving through the area approaching from the west coast. This system will bring us a better chance for wet weather, mainly for northern Utah during the second half of the day tomorrow into the first […]
