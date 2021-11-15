Grand Ledge man arrested for Delhi Township shooting

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A Grand Ledge man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 28.

Mitchell Ryan Ramirez, 26-years-old, was arraigned in 55th District Court on multiple felony charges, including assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.

His bond was set at $150,000.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says that Ramirez will also be facing more charges because he was found with a handgun and narcotics on him when he was arrested.

