John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Free Memory @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

By John Park
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck your board’s free memory with the Garbage Collector. Learn more about CircuitPython. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn...

blog.adafruit.com

hackaday.com

Adafruit AVRProg Grows UPDI Interface Support

Making a small number of things with an embedded application is pretty straightforward, you usually simply plug in a programmer or debugger dongle (such as an AVRISP2) into your board with an appropriate adaptor cable, load your code into whatever IDE tool is appropriate for the device and hit the program button. But when you scale up a bit to hundreds or thousands of units, this way of working just won’t cut it. Add in any functional or defect-oriented testing you need, and you’re going to need a custom programming rig.
adafruit.com

A Halloween talking clock based on a Raspberry Pi Pico #RaspberryPiPico #CircuitPython #Halloween #PiDay @RaspberryPi

This project is a Halloween talking clock that plays sounds every hour. Only a few external components (easy to source and solder) are needed. The Raspberry Pi Pico draws about 1.6 mA in it’s lowest power mode (deep sleep). Seems not much, but it is too high for a battery powered circuit, because they will exhaust in around two months. For that reason, an external power circuit that can shut off the board completely was added. After that, power consumption was lowered to 70 uA, so batteries will last for a year.
adafruit.com

truetype2gfx – converting fonts from TrueType to the Adafruit GFX library for Arduino

Truetype2gfx is as a web utility to convert fonts from TrueType to GFX, which is used the Adafruit GFX library for Arduino. Many Arduino projects and ready-built devices come with a display. And the Adafruit GFX display driver is used by many of them to display variable-width fonts. Some fonts usually are included with the driver, and then there’s a complicated procedure for adding your own fonts. It involves compiling tools and a trial-and-error process for figuring out how big the font will turn out on your display.
GeekyGadgets

RP2040 Raspberry Pi handheld game console arrives at Adafruit

If you would like your own fully assembled Raspberry Pi handheld games console you may be interested to know that the Pimoroni PicoSystem powered by the relatively new RP2040 chip is now available from the Adafruit online store priced at $79.95. Features of the Raspberry Pi handheld console include a 1.54″ colour SPI IPS LCD display providing a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, 16MB of QSPI flash supporting XiP and powered by a RP2040 Dual Arm Cortex M0+ running at up to 133Mhz with 264kB of SRAM.
adafruit.com

The Python on Microcontrollers newsletter is out tomorrow, subscribe now! #CircuitPython #Python @CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

The weekly Python on Microcontrollers newsletter –all the latest news in one place!. The Python on Microcontrollers newsletter is the place for the latest news involving Python on hardware. It arrives Tuesday morning with all the week’s happenings. Catch all the weekly news on Python for Microcontrollers with adafruitdaily.com. This...
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Microcontroller Memory Types – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Microcontrollers depend on multiple types of memory working in concert. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Glowy Message Crown #AdafruitLearningSystem #CircuitPython #Wearables #Trinket @Adafruit

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System today: Glowy Message Crown by Charlyn G. Celebrate any occasion or spice up any costume with this edge-lit, customizable crown! You can change the letters on the laser cut “jewels” on this crown so that it can proudly declare why the wearer is awesome. Make one as a gift for birthday people, marathon finishers, newly graduated young adults, and anyone who deserves to be celebrated (including yourself!).
adafruit.com

Coming soon – a couple new products from Adafruit ! Feather ESP32-S2 with PSRAM and OLEDz’

Let’s test two products at the same time! The OLED is 128×128 1.1″ diagonal monochrom, and we’ve got it plugged into the other newp – a Feather ESP32-S2 with PSRAM. There’s a cute lil vertical STEMMA QT connector in the middle which we can plug into to add more sensors and displays. There’s also an optional BME280 sensor, for temp/hum/pressure sensing – so for this demo it’s being displayed on the OLED – video.
adafruit.com

Testing out CircuitPython on ESP32-S2 Feather TFT prototype

On Tuesday we tested this board with Arduino, now it’s time for CircuitPython! We just did a PR to add the TFT support so it comes up with the REPL automatically https://github.com/adafruit/circuitpython/pull/5570 and its kinda cute! for our testing demo we’re running our github ‘starts’ fetcher https://learn.adafruit.com/pyportal-github-stars-trophy/code-pyportal-with-circuitpython – its a fast way to test filesystem, image rendering, wifi, and ssl all at once. works a treat! we’re close to getting this board into production, coming soon to the adafruit shop 🙂
