The worst (or best) part of jumping into a new Call of Duty is earned everything all over again. Call of Duty: Vanguard follows the same model, with each weapon having its own separate levels and unlockables. Each gun starts with just a few customization options, and you’ll have to work to unlock the rest. That’s bad news for your favorite weapons, but there are ways to earn more Weapon XP faster and breeze through those challenges. This is a Multiplayer game, so there aren’t any exploits (yet), but if you’re new to the game, this is how you’ll want to go about earning that weapon XP efficiently.

