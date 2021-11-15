ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Infrastructure deal brings investments to Idaho

By Cooper Waytenick
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4385F2_0cxRAkXr00

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Monday she is attending President Joe Biden's signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a $1 Trillion plan that promises to support infrastructure across the nation.

Here is what the plan will do for Idaho:

  • More than $2.2 billion of the deal is going directly to rebuilding roads and bridges across Idaho, with a focus on climate change mitigation
  • $350 million is dedicated to keeping water clean and safe throughout the state.
  • $24 million will go to battling the effects of climate change, like the wildfires that have been plaguing the west.

Idaho will also see more than $300 million over the next five years. $30 million is for electric vehicles, $192 million is for Public transportation and $86 million will go to state airports.

Related: Biden signs infrastructure bill into law at White House ceremony

Mayor McLean believes these investments will benefit Boise's climate, transportation and energy future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Investment#Laurenmclean#White House
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

1K+
Followers
569
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy