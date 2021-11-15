Infrastructure deal brings investments to Idaho

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Monday she is attending President Joe Biden's signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a $1 Trillion plan that promises to support infrastructure across the nation.

Here is what the plan will do for Idaho:



More than $2.2 billion of the deal is going directly to rebuilding roads and bridges across Idaho, with a focus on climate change mitigation

$350 million is dedicated to keeping water clean and safe throughout the state.

$24 million will go to battling the effects of climate change, like the wildfires that have been plaguing the west.

Idaho will also see more than $300 million over the next five years. $30 million is for electric vehicles, $192 million is for Public transportation and $86 million will go to state airports.

Mayor McLean believes these investments will benefit Boise's climate, transportation and energy future.