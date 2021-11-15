ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Honda’s AWV Is Vehicular Autonomy in Action

By Wesley Wren
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle is an all-electric autonomous worker. This...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Watch Honda's Autonomous Work Vehicle Haul And Tow Stuff By Itself

Did you know Honda already has an all-electric, fully autonomous vehicle prototype? It’s called the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) and it recently completed a field test. Several second-generation prototypes of the fully electric Honda AWV underwent a month-long field test at a Black & Veatch construction site in New...
CARS
techeblog.com

Second-Generation Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) Revealed, Can Go Off-Road and Carry 900-Pounds

The second-generation Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) builds upon its predecessor and adds a suite of sensors to operate autonomously, including GPS for location, radar + LiDAR for obstacle detection as well as stereoscopic (3D) cameras for remote monitoring. When necessary, the vehicle also can be operated from a remote location by a human. Black & Veatch, a global construction company, teamed up with the company to test Honda AWV technology at an active construction site. Read more for a video and additional information.
CARS
Motor1.com

Honda AWV Can Haul And Tow Around A Worksite With No Supervision

The adorable vehicle in this video and photo gallery is the latest generation of the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) prototype. The company tested this little, self-driving machine for a month at a construction site where Black & Veatch was building a 120-megawatt solar array on a 1,000-acre plot of land in New Mexico.
CARS
insideevs.com

Best Cheap EV, Rivian's Billions, Honda’s Upset: EV News Nov. 12

Check out some of this week's top EV headlines below or get the full scoop here. At the very least, you’ll be the smartest person at the water cooler when it comes to major headlines in the industry and at best, you’ll win one of our free prizes!. Bio: John...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Autoweek.com

The Tesla Model Y Is Somehow a $60,000 Car Now

Tesla Model Y price increased once again, just weeks after a prior price hike, to $60,190. The EV maker has recently raised prices on all models, after introducing some updates to the two older models in the range. Delivery times for the Long Range version of the Model Y are...
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

Hyundai’s Seven Concept Combines Futuristic Design with Electric Propulsion

The Hyundai Seven Concept hints at what is heading to the company’s production-ready Ioniq 7 battery-electric SUV. The Seven Concept features Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform, which currently underpins the company’s Ioniq 5. The Hyundai Seven Concept makes its global debut at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show. Teasing what’s next...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse
RideApart

Honda's Rebel Cruisers Get Shiny New Colors For 2022

The Honda Rebel, be it in either 300 or 500 trim, is undoubtedly an excellent choice for any beginner rider looking to start out on a cruiser. The bike, after all, has all the design cues of a heavyweight cruiser, while packing quite a punch for its size. As such, it isn't really surprising that the Rebel 500 hasn't changed much since it launched in its current form in 2016.
CARS
uticaphoenix.net

A private jet firm is using Honda’s $5 million private

Volato is a private aviation company using the HondaJet as its flagship aircraft. Wealthy flyers can purchase an ownership stake in the aircraft and pay an hourly rate of $3,200 plus fuel. The HondaJet is underutilized in the US but offers an impressively spacious cabin with a range of nearly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

GM factory launch ushers in Detroit's EV pickup campaign

General Motors takes a leap Wednesday towards its much-touted "all-EV" future when it officially opens its first electric pickup truck factory. The auto giant will unveil Factory Zero, a 36-year old plant in Hamtramck, Michigan that has been retooled for electric vehicles (EV), commemorating the occasion with President Joe Biden.
DETROIT, MI
CarBuzz.com

Honda's Smallest Sports Car Has A New Lease On Life

Honda is absolutely massive and sells tons of different models all across the globe, many of which we never get to experience. For what feels like ages, we never got to enjoy a true Honda Civic Type R, instead we had to settle for the Civic Si. On Japanese soil, Honda fans get to enjoy all kinds of oddities, and one of our favorites has to be the Honda S660. This little two-door drop-top is not only awesome-looking, but it's turbocharged as well, and is the true baby brother of the legendary Honda S2000. Even though we'll never get to officially purchase these in the States, we can't help but follow the story of this intriguing little car very closely. The latest from Honda is that, despite production officially ending in March this year, the automaker will be restarting production for one final run of 650 units.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Jalopnik

Mazda May Have Cracked One Of Autonomy's Biggest Near-Term Challenges

As long as semi-automated cars require a driver to be ready to take control at a moment’s notice, we’ll be stuck at Level 2 autonomy. The only path past this requires having cars that are able to, if they find they need human input and are unable to get it, disengage safely and get out of everyone else’s way, on their own. So far, no automaker has demonstrated this ability, but a new concept from Mazda claims to, though the ability is framed in terms of dealing with medical emergencies.
CARS
RideApart

Honda RC213V-S Is The Most Expensive Japanese Bike Ever Auctioned

MotoGP bikes are definitely the most expensive two-wheeled vehicles in the world. Ultra-rare homologation machines such as the Honda RC213V-S, are probably the next best thing, and as such, are also extremely rare. The RC213V-S, in particular, is a bike that's appreciating in value at a blistering pace, especially given the fact that only 213 of these machines were ever built.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Honda Cars: What’s New With the Civic, Accord, Insight, and More

The 2022 model year will be a banner year for the Honda Civic. With new 11th-generation sedan and hatchback models already out and enthusiast-favorite performance variants like the Si and Type R on deck, the brand's indefatigable compact is set to strengthen its hold on the compact car segment. It joins an already impressive portfolio of offerings that includes top-ranked Hondas like the Accord, Accord Hybrid, Insight, and others.
CARS
Sunderland Echo

2021 Honda HR-V hyrbid review: It’s nice to be nice

When one of the highlights of your new car is an L-shaped air vent at either side of the dashboard, you might think that there’s not going to be much positive to talk about. It’s true that the new Honda HR-V might isn’t the most exciting new car to be launched this year, but there has to be more to it than some funky air vents, hasn’t there?
CARS
wbrc.com

20 years of auto production at Alabama’s Honda plant

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Honda marked 20 years of vehicle and engine production in Alabama, on Sunday, November 14, at the company’s production facility in Lincoln. Honda began production in Alabama on November 14, 2001, when an Odyssey minivan rolled off the assembly line. THE RESULTS. $2 billion in cumulative...
ALABAMA STATE
Autoweek.com

Battery Experts Provide Deeper Explanations for Chevy Bolt Fires

In August Chevrolet announced the third recall of the Bolt EV, covering all 141,000 models, and later confirmed that 16 cars had caught fire. The Bolt battery pack is not the only one to overheat or catch fire, however, as BMW, Chrysler, Ford, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, and Tesla have all issued fire-related recalls. EV battery experts also underscore that fires in electric vehicles occur at lower levels than gasoline cars.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy