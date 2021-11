To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the most exciting player in baseball is an MVP finalist. Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is up for the award after turning in one of the greatest offensive seasons in franchise history. Tatis smashed 42 home runs while hitting .282 with 97 RBI, 99 runs scored and a .975 OPS and he did it while missing 30 games and playing most of the season with a shoulder that was not at 100% and changing positions in the middle of the year.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO