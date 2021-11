A couple of months ago, Justin and I were joking on the podcast about how what World of Warcraft really needed wasn’t WoW Classic but a WoW Classic Classic – that eventually, people would get tired of the expansions piled on top and want a reboot of the whole thing, since it was the idea of the starting-over of the reboot that got people excited. I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately, and apparently I’m not alone, since I just spied a Reddit thread wondering whether WoW wouldn’t be better off abandoning its whole narrative storyline and just starting over with something fresh. And that poster wasn’t talking about Classic but Retail.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO