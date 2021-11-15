ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Santa teaches Beebo a lesson in cute Beebo Saves Christmas sneak peek

By Chancellor Agard
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegends of Tomorrow's breakout fuzzy toy-turned-god Beebo is about to learn that Christmas contains multitudes. EW is debuting an exclusive preview from The CW's upcoming animated special Beebo Save Christmas. Narrated by Legends alum Victor Garber, the hour-long story follows Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends Tweebo (Kimiko Glenn),...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Flight Attendant’: Alanna Ubach Joins Season 2 Of HBO Max Series As Recurring Guest Star

EXCLUSIVE: Alanna Ubach (Bombshell, Euphoria) has joined the Season 2 cast of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series The Flight Attendant as a recurring guest star. She’ll appear in the new season—which is currently in production—alongside returning series regulars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez; new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria; returning recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall; and new recurring guest stars Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo. The Max Original based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name centers...
TV SERIES
Daily Breeze

18 films on Hallmark’s Christmas movie schedule that have famous pop culture faces

Like that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, we watch the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie series every year and at some point find ourselves shouting at the screen saying, “Hey, I know that actor!” Then we scramble to pull up IMDB on our phone, potentially missing a delicious cookie-driven plot point or an awkward encounter with an ex’s sweet golden retriever.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

New ‘Dexter’ Trailer Offers Sneak Peek Into Season

Dexter is back. Let the bloody fun and games begin. Dexter: New Blood debuted last night on Showtime and, with it, a new trailer was dropped to tease what fans can look forward to in this 10-episode revival of the award-winning show. Check out the video, courtesy of comicbook.com, on this page,
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keto Shimizu
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Marc Guggenheim
Person
Victor Garber
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Kimiko Glenn
ComicBook

Beebo Saves Christmas Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for Beebo Saves Christmas, the latest animated movie to spin out of the Arrowverse -- albeit in a very different way from things like Vixen and Freedom Fighters: The Ray. Here, we get to see a cartoon version of an in-universe TV special. So there are no references to the Legends or any of the events that Beebo has "experienced" during his appearances on various Arrowverse shows. There's no giant Beebo like in "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Instead, we get to meet other characters who share Beebo's fictional world, and they help Santa Claus save Christmas.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

What's Christmas Without Alison Sweeney and Brennan Elliott? Watch Our Exclusive Open By Christmas Sneak Peek!

What’s Christmas without Alison Sweeney and Brennan Elliott? The two have starred in multiple holiday movies for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including Good Morning, Christmas! (Sweeney), Time For You To Come At Christmas (Sweeney), Christmas in Vienna (Elliott). And the two are starring in Open By Christmas, which premieres tonight. Here’s what we know about it.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Clyde & Lincoln Hatch a Plan In 'A Loud House Christmas' Sneak Peek - Exclusive!

We are about a week and a half away from the upcoming live action The Loud House Christmas movie and we got our hands on an exclusive clip. In the clip, best friends Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) and Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) come up with a plan for Lincoln’s sister Lori to want to come home from college for the holiday. Check it out below!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Tv News#Cw#Legal Dispatch#Legends Co Creator#Beebo Saves
Franklin News Post

Sneak Peek - A Christmas Together With You - Hallmark Channel

When widower Frank finds a picture of his first love, Claire, his young friend Megan, proprietor of the cafe he frequents, convinces him to go on a road trip to track her down. Though reluctant, Frank agrees to the trip when he sees that it might help Megan recover from her recently broken engagement. The two set off on their adventure and find themselves opening up to each other. Along the way, Megan has an awkward run-in with a man and his dog that she can't seem to shake off. The pair soon arrive at Claire's address only to find the home vacant. Not deterred from their search, they stay at a nearby lodge where a surreptitious clue ultimately leads the pair to Claire. However, when they don't get the reception they expected, the story of how Frank's first love ended slowly reveals itself. Meanwhile, Megan learns that the man she'd met earlier, Steve, is the lodge's owner. She helps him with some of his holiday responsibilities and they soon warm to each other and find that they are each grappling with their hopes for the future. As Megan helps Frank pursue a second chance at love and he reminds her not to give up on her dreams or her heart, these unlikely friends find that sometimes the closest family is the kind we make.
TV & VIDEOS
goldentranscript.net

Sneak-peek preview of Camp Christmas draws lots of happy campers

Lakewood Mayor, Adam Paul, joined Camp Christmas Creator, Lonnie Hanzon and Santa Claus to kick off the start of the holiday extravaganza in the first year at its new home, Heritage Belmar Park. “We’re celebrating community, and doing it in a unique, one-of-a-kind way that only Lonnie could put together,”...
LAKEWOOD, CO
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson's Krypto assembles a team in DC League of Super-Pets first look

You know Superman, but now it's time to meet the Man of Steel's best friend in an exclusive first look at DC League of Super-Pets. In the upcoming animated movie, Dwayne Johnson voices Krypto, the Last Son of Krypton's loyal, swaggering dog. The pooch shares all of his owner's powers, but doesn't know how to play with other pets. That changes, though, when he's forced to lead a team of newly powered rescue animals to save Metropolis.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
EW.com

Channing Tatum takes man's best friend to new levels in first trailer for Dog

Nothing like a cross-country road trip with a potentially dangerous dog to warm hearts. On Wednesday, MGM studios dropped the trailer for Channing Tatum's upcoming flick, Dog, in which the actor stars (and codirected with Magic Mike screenwriter Reid Carolin) as an army ranger who goes on an adventure with, you guessed it, a dog — a Belgian Malinois named Lulu to be precise.
PETS
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 7 video: New ‘Docked’ sneak peeks

As you prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 7 on CBS tonight, why not check out some sneak peeks? This episode is titled “Docked,” and it’s going to feature a guest-star turn from Patricia Richardson of Home Improvement fame as Judy, McGee’s mother-in-law and a woman who is tied to the case.
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

Ken Jeong Runs on Stage in Crazy ‘The Masked Singer’ Sneak Peek

The Masked Singer Season 6 returns this Wednesday for the Semifinals, and the show is teasing a double elimination. In a new sneak peek of this week’s episode, judge Ken Jeong runs on stage, and his fellow panelists look shocked by what’s happening. ‘The Masked Singer’ Shares Crazy Sneak Peek...
TV & VIDEOS
championnewspapers.com

Community Theatre to offer sneak peek of 2022 season

A preview of next year’s productions at Chino Community Theatre will be staged at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19. A short scene from each show in the 2022 line-up will be performed. The preview on Nov. 18 is restricted to season ticket holders and Nov....
CHINO, CA
TVLine

How I Met Your Father Gets January Premiere Date on Hulu — Watch Video

The story of How I Met Your Father is about to get underway. Hulu announced Wednesday that the How I Met Your Mother offshoot is set to premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with its first two episodes. The remaining eight episodes will unspool weekly. The big announcement was made by the cast of HIMYF — which consists of Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma — in the above video, which borrows a few signature Barney Stinson catchphrases to tee up the premiere date news. As previously reported, HIMYF takes place in the near future, as Sophie (Duff) tells...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy