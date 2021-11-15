ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Heights, OH

$5K reward offered for information in Bedford Heights gun store robbery

By Laura Morrison
 3 days ago

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A $5,000 reward is now being offered to anyone who may be able to offer pertinent information in a recent gun store robbery in Bedford Heights.

The incident reportedly took place Nov. 12 at Atlantic Gun & Tackle, 5425 Northfield Road, when unknown suspects drove a vehicle into the building and stole seven firearms from the premises.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Columbus Field Division is currently working with Bedford Heights police to apprehend those responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to reach out to ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or their website.

ATF has teamed up with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to cover the reward money.

