UPDATE: Very PS5 stock could drop next week. Read on for more information.The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.November has got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks. We’ve only seen John Lewis & Partners and Game drop this week. We’re hoping that will improve though....

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO