Dodge has 25 different influencers who get to choose who should win their Dream Dodge car. We have details on who you need to convince to win your very own Hellcat!. We now know how you can get the opportunity to win your own Dodge dream car. When Dodge announced its Operation 25//8, as part of its ‘Never Lift’ campaign, the company said it was looking for people who push harder, run faster and over-deliver on behalf of Dodge and the Brotherhood of Muscle. Over the next eight weeks, contestants will be trying to convince 25 different Dodge ambassadors why they deserve to win their very own Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat or perhaps, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO