The Dolphins took Jaylen Waddle sixth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and he seems to be worth the pick so far. Waddle was one of the most electric college football players at Alabama and many envisioned him being a huge deep threat for the Dolphins. That part hasn’t worked out yet thanks to the limitations of this offense. But as of right now, Waddle has the sixth most receptions in the league (60) and is becoming a reliable target for whoever is under center during the game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO