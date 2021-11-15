ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19, Jan. 6 Insurrection Among Topics Explored in Documentary Shorts Contenders

By Beatrice Verhoeven
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYWVg_0cxR8JwJ00

57 DAYS

This short centers on Julio Lumbreras, who was one of the first patients to enter the ICU in Spain with COVID-19 . The film follows his 57 days in the ICU through his phone messages with his family.

AGUILAS

Directed by Kristy Guevara-Flanagan and Maite Zubiaurre, this documentary already has won awards at many festivals, including SXSW. It chronicles one of the searches along the border in Arizona, where an estimated one out of five missing migrants are found.

AIN’T NO TIME FOR WOMEN

On the eve of the presidential election in Tunis, a group of women gather at a hair salon as it transforms into a town square showcasing the country’s turmoil. This short was written and directed by Sarra El-Abed.

AUDIBLE

Directed by Matthew Ogens, Audible follows football player Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his teammates at the Maryland School for the Deaf as they attempt to defend their winning streak while dealing with the loss of a close friend.

BREE WAYY: PROMISE WITNESS REMEMBRANCE

Dawn Porter’s documentary showcases how the art world responded to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her apartment on March 13, 2020.

A BROKEN HOUSE

Syrian architect Mohamad Hafez gets a one-way ticket to the U.S., but when he starts missing his homeland, he begins to sculpt miniatures of the Damascus cityscape. Jimmy Goldblum directs.

CAMP CONFIDENTIAL: AMERICA’S SECRET NAZIS

Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan directed this documentary about a group of young Jewish refugees who are sent to a secret POW camp near Washington, D.C., only to find that the prisoners are Hitler’s top scientists.

CODED: THE HIDDEN LOVE OF J.C. LEYENDECKER

Doc filmmaker Ryan White (2014’s The Case Against 8 ) returns with Coded , which tells the story of legendary illustrator J.C. Leyendecker, a gay man who filled his advertisements with LGBTQ imagery.

DAY OF RAGE: HOW TRUMP SUPPORTERS TOOK THE U.S. CAPITOL

The New York Times used thousands of videos — many from social media — and recovered police audio of the U.S. Capitol insurrection in an attempt to chronicle what happened on Jan. 6 and why. David Botti and Malachy Browne direct.

THE DOLL

A 35-year-old father consents to the marriage of his 14-year-old daughter, but he soon grapples with his decision. Directed by Elahe Esmaili.

DON’T GO TELLIN’ YOUR MOMMA

This doc won the nonfiction short film jury award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival; New Jersey rapper Topaz Jones co-directed alongside Jason Sondock and Simon Davis. It’s about how Chicago teachers in the ’70s developed Black-centered teaching materials — including flashcards featuring the Black ABCs.

FROM DEVIL’S BREATH

This documentary short by director Orlando Von Einsiedel tells the stories of the survivors of the deadly 2017 wildfires in Portugal and a scientific discovery that may be crucial to saving the planet. Leonardo DiCaprio produced.

H.A.G.S. (HAVE A GOOD SUMMER)

In this nine-minute film, director Sean Wang calls his friends from middle school to see what everyone has been up to.

JOE BUFFALO

In Amar Chebib’s short documentary, the focus is on Joe Buffalo, who was born into a family of Samson Cree in Alberta, Canada. Joe faces his childhood trauma and addiction and becomes a skateboarding pro.

LA FRERE

La Frere tells the story of Kaïs, who is paralyzed but still dreams he is the hero of his favorite manga alongside his two brothers, one a bodybuilder and the other a ninja.

THE LAST CRUISE

The Last Cruise chronicles the COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which became a big story at the beginning of the pandemic. Seven hundred people were infected on board. Hannah Olson directs.

LYNCHING POSTCARDS: “TOKEN OF A GREAT DAY”

From 1880 to 1968, public lynchings were often commemorated with the printing of postcards, which were then used by Black activists to expose racist violence in the U.S. Christine Turner directs this documentary short.

MAMA

Director Pablo de la Chica follows Mama Zawadi, who lives with her baby chimps in the Kahuzi-Biega National Park, which hosts armed militia and poachers and is one of the world’s most violent places.

MILK FACTORY

Corinne May Botz directs this documentary short about a lactation room in the U.S. Congress Longworth House Building and how working mothers bond in the Capitol lounge.

MISSION: HEBRON

Six former Israeli soldiers, who began their required army service at age 18, detail their experience as young men stationed in the Palestinian city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

NOTICE OF EVICTION

Time ‘s documentary follows two single moms in New Orleans who are hit hard by the housing crisis. Kathleen Flynn directs.

THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL

Ben Proudfoot’s short centers on Lusia “Lucy” Harris, who played for the Houston Angels and is one of the greatest living women’s basketball players. Harris won three national trophies and scored the first basket in women’s Olympic basketball during the 1976 Summer Games.

R.I.P. T-SHIRTS

R.I.P. T-Shirts takes a look at gun violence through the eyes of the owner of a small T-shirt shop in Washington, D.C.

SNOWY

This 13-minute documentary asks whether a 4-inch-long pet turtle named Snowy can truly be happy living in isolation in a family’s basement.

TAKEOVER

In 1970, Puerto Rican activists took over a New York City hospital to fight for equal health care for all. Emma Francis-Snyder directs.

TEAM MERYLAND

In Team Meryland , 12-year-old boxer Meryland Gonzalez trains to be crowned the 2019 Junior Olympics Boxing Champion.

THREE SONGS FOR BENAZIR

Elizabeth and Gulistan Mirzaei examine the life of Afghan refugees from the perspective of a young man named Shaista.

WHAT YOU’LL REMEMBER

After years of moving from apartments to couches to shelters, a family settles into housing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and discovers that a house doesn’t always feel like home.

YOUR STREET

Güzin Kar wrote and directs the short about a desolate street in Bonn, Germany, which bears the name of a child who did not survive a terrorist attack.

This story first appeared in a November stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look at Helen Mirren as Golda Meir in ‘Golda’ as ‘Call My Agent’ Star Camille Cottin Joins Cast

Helen Mirren is former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in this first look for Guy Nattiv’s upcoming biopic Golda, which has now started shooting in London. Camille Cottin — star of Netflix’s French hit Call My Agent — has also joined the cast of the film, written by Nicholas Martin (Florence Foster Jenkins) and set during the Yom Kippur War of 1973, when Egypt, Syria and Jordan launched a surprise attack on Israel to reclaim territory lost during the Six-Day War in 1967. Described as a “ticking-clock thriller,” Golda charts the high-stakes responsibilities Meir faced and the controversial decision she took...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Marcel the Shell’ Movie Acquired by A24

A24 has acquired the North American rights to feature film Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, based on the beloved online shorts. Marcel the Shell follows an adorable 1-inch-tall shell, voiced by Jenny Slate, who first appeared on YouTube in 2010. In the feature film version, Marcel is seen eking out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. The logline for the film reads: “Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Rust’ Producers’ Prior Film Raised Red Flags

In November 2019, a crew of about 100 assembled in the small town of Thomasville, Georgia, to shoot The Tiger Rising, based on Kate DiCamillo’s 2001 children’s book about a 12-year-old boy who finds a caged tiger in the woods behind the motel where he lives with his father. With a budget of $10 million and Dennis Quaid and Queen Latifah in starring roles, the independent film undoubtedly seemed like an appealing gig. But The Tiger Rising turned into an ordeal of broken promises, overdue bills and some union members still owed benefits nearly two years after the cameras stopped rolling....
MOVIES
ProPublica

ProPublica and Frontline “American Insurrection” Documentary Named duPont Finalist

“American Insurrection,” an investigative documentary by ProPublica and PBS Frontline, was named a finalist for the 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards. The annual awards honor the best in audio and video reporting, in broadcast, documentary and online, for strength in storytelling and impact in the public interest. ProPublica reporter...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Variety

Filmmaker Leads Brooklyn Demonstration for ‘Halyna’s Law,’ a Motion to Ban Real Guns From Film Sets

Filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi staged a rally outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon to bring attention to Halyna’s Law, proposed legislation he is supporting to ban real guns and live ammunition on film sets. Albuliwi’s demonstration was a response to the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot when a firearm held by Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged during rehearsal on the set of the independent Western “Rust.” Albuliwi, like Hutchins an AFI Conservatory alumnus, has delayed pre-production on his upcoming series “Sex Addict(s)” in order to campaign for “Halyna’s Law.” The filmmaker described his AFI fellows as...
BROOKLYN, NY
Cartoon Brew

The Best Animation Instagrams Of The Week: Oscar Shorts Contenders

Such is the nature of shorts distribution that many of these films remain hard to see outside festivals (although industry professionals can apply to watch some for free on streaming platform The Animation Showcase). Eventually, most will make their way online. In the meantime, many of their directors are active on social media, posting artwork that showcases their unique talents — and sometimes sheds light on how they made their films.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Trauma for ‘House of Gucci’

It was a spring day in Rome when Lady Gaga’s sense of reality started to slip. For nine months while preparing for and shooting House of Gucci, Gaga stayed in character as Patrizia Reggiani, who married and ultimately ordered the 1995 murder of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci. She spoke in a Northern Italian accent even when cameras weren’t rolling on the Ridley Scott film and tapped into her own history of trauma, including being raped by a music producer when she was 19, to depict Patrizia’s unraveling. One day while shooting a scene with Salma Hayek, who plays Patrizia’s confidant, Gaga...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stay Prayed Up’: Film Review | DOC NYC 2021

An impressive number of musicians have hailed from North Carolina: the blues guitarist Etta Baker, the funk empress Betty Davis, the High Priestess of Soul Nina Simone and the electrifying wordsmith Rapsody are just a few of them. With Stay Prayed Up, an enthusiastic documentary directed by D.L. Anderson and Matt Durning, the 82-year-old gospel singer Lena Mae Perry will assume her place among these greats. Stay Prayed Up, which premiered at Telluride and has continued its fest travels with screenings at DOC NYC, chronicles the journey Perry and her band, The Branchettes, undertook to record their first live album. It’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s ‘Blush’ and Aardman’s ‘Robin Robin’ Among Animated Shorts Contenders

BLUSH Apple/Skydance Animation A horticulturist/astronaut crash-lands on a desolate dwarf planet. When another visitor arrives, he soon sees more to life. FAR FROM THE TREE Disney A young raccoon lets curiosity get the best of him when his parents try everything to keep him safe on a beach in the Pacific Northwest. FOOTSTEPS ON THE WIND Freak Famed rocker Sting supplied filmmaker Maya Sanbar with his refugee-inspired song “Inshallah” in this tale of two siblings who go on a mysterious journey after losing both of their parents. NAMOO Baobab Studios Written and directed by Erick Oh (the director of the 2020 Academy Award-nominated Opera), this short is...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘South Park’ Paramount+ Film Teaser Shows Adult Stan and Kyle

South Park on Thursday released the first look at the show’s initial Paramount+ film — and the kids are all grown up. South Park: Post Covid will catch up with the boys 40 years down the road when they’re adults and need to work together again to solve a problem not revealed in the preview. Last month, show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told The Hollywood Reporter that the boys would be dealing with a post-COVID world. “They’re just trying to get back to normal,” Parker said then. “So, it is like our show. We’re just trying to get back to...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Ruth Wilson, ‘Rhino’ Take Top Honors at Stockholm Film Festival

Oleg Sentsov’s Ukrainian crime drama Rhino has won the prize for best film at the 2021 Stockholm International Film Festival. Serhii Filimonov was honored as best actor for his starring performance in Rhino as a gangster rising through the ranks in the lawless world of post-Cold War Ukraine. Senstov was only able to make the film after spending five years as a political prisoner in Russia (he was arrested and changed for “plotting terrorist acts” after protesting Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014). Ruth Wilson won the best actress award in Stockholm for her role in Harry Wootliff’s True Things, in which she...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Sundance Film Festival#Basketball#Icu#Syrian#Jewish#Lgbtq#The New York Times
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Oscar Standings in Mid-November

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) Dune (Warner Bros.,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blockbuster’ Comedy Starring Randall Park a Go at Netflix

NBC’s loss is Netflix’s gain (again). The streaming giant, which recently revived NBC castoff Manifest, has picked up another passed-over project from the broadcast network. Netflix has handed out a straight-to-series order for Blockbuster, a workplace comedy from writer Vanessa Ramos with Randall Park set to star. The ensemble comedy takes place at the last Blockbuster Video in America, with the 10-episode series exploring what it takes — and who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds. Ramos, whose credits also include NBC’s Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, created the series and will pen scripts alongside David Caspe (Happy...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Chloé Zhao Boards Vincent Chin Limited Series at Participant

Participant Media’s limited series about Vincent Chin and the landmark civil rights case following his death has added Chloé Zhao as an executive producer. The Oscar-winning director of Nomadland and The Eternals joins a producing team that also includes journalist and activist Helen Zia — the executor of the Chin estate — and Vicangelo Bulluck, Donald Young and Paula Madison. “I was deeply moved by Helen’s personal connection to Vincent’s story as well as her incredibly insightful and nuanced perspective on this difficult yet inspiring story,” said Zhao. “I’m very honored to join the team and to embark on this journey together.” Chin,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
The Hollywood Reporter

Time Studios to Launch Kids, Family Content Division

Time Studios, the TV and film production division of Time USA, the publisher of Time magazine, is set to launch a kids and family division headed up by Maria Perez-Brown, the founder of Brown Kids Media. After launching in 2020 with a documentary and then a scripted division, Time Studios will now develop and produce content for young viewers and their families. The Time Studios Kids & Family division has inked a deal with Canadian animation studio Nelvana to co-produce an animated preschool series. Also in development is an in-house project, TFK’s The Scoop, a news magazine series featuring puppet kid reporters who...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Oh and Patina Miller to Be Honored at NY Women in Film and TV Muse Awards (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh and Patina Miller are set to be honored at the 2021 New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards. Additional honorees for the 42nd annual event, once again being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, include writer-director Darnell Martin, WarnerMedia executive vp, communications and chief inclusion officer Christy Haubegger and disability rights activist Jason DaSilva. Oh, known for her roles on Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy, most recently starred in the Netflix comedy The Chair. Miller, who won a Tony for her role as the Leading Player in the 2013 revival of Pippin, will receive a Made in New...
MOVIES
CBS Boston

New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
BOSTON, MA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Notice’ Director Rawson Marshall Thurber Talks Big Budget, Bigger Personalities, Sequel Prospects and On-Set Safety

Rawson Marshall Thurber has makeshift stacks of books in his office, even after moving into his historic Hollywood home nearly a year ago. But what else can you expect when your movie gets shut down because of the pandemic and then picks back up months later — leaving you to revive production while in lockdown on the other side of the country in Atlanta? That’s the story behind Red Notice, the action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds that launched a fierce bidding war that was won by Universal, which then offloaded it when the price tag...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy