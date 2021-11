Paul George has been having the best year of his career this year, and the LA Clippers are finally starting to win some games. The Clips are on a four-game winning streak, and all four of those wins came last week. In that week, PG13 averaged 26.3 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, 7.3 assists per game, and 1.8 steals per game. There aren’t many players in this conference who can put up those types of numbers, and the league finally took notice.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO