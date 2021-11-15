ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZD/USD struggles near the 200-DMA around 0.7100 amid broad US dollar strength

By NZD Editor
 3 days ago

NZD/USD retreats from the 200-DMA as the US dollar...

ForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Lower Amid Improved Sentiment

The Japanese yen weakened against its major rivals in the European session on Thursday amid safe-haven status, as investors took inflation concerns in their stride. Strong earnings and indications of central banks adopting a patient approach to inflationary pressures supported the mood. News that the Japanese government is planning to...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Gold Edges Lower In Range-bound Trade

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, but the downside remained capped as the U.S dollar slipped off a 16-month peak after a recent rally. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,863.93 per ounce, after having hit a fresh over five-month peak on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,866.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD grinds toward 1.1370 amid soft US dollar

EUR/USD wants more, hovers around 1.1370, USD retreats from a 16-month high. EUR/USD bulls remain subdued amid instability in the bond market. Traders will look for comments from ECB's Lagarde beside Fed's Waler and Clarida speeches. EUR/USD is grinding above the critical resistance level, 1.1360, amid broad US dollar weakness....
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Turkish Lira At Record Low Against U.S. Dollar After Turkey Rate Cut

The Turkish Lira continued its freefall against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Thursday, following a rate reduction from the Turkish central bank for the third straight month despite stubbornly high inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, governed by Sahap...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Leading indicators point to acceleration in U.S. economy

The U.S. leading economic index jumped 0.9% in October and pointed toward a pickup in growth toward the end of 2021, the Conference Board said Thursday. "The U.S. LEI rose sharply in October suggesting the current economic expansion will continue into 2022 and may even gain some momentum in the final months of this year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, director of business cycles research at the board. The one caveat: Rising Covid cases in parts of the Northeast and Midwest. That could mar an otherwise strong finish to the year. The leading index had increased just 0.1% in September and 0.7% in August. The LEI is a weighted gauge of 10 indicators designed to signal business-cycle peaks and valleys.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD pares some weekly losses, reclaims the 0.7250 amid US dollar weakness

AUD/USD edges higher as the New York session winds down, up 0.14%. The market sentiment is a mixed bag, though risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD, NDZ, and GBP rallied. AUD/USD: Despite the pair being up, the mid-term has a downward bias; traders beware of selling pressure around 0.7300. The Australian...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock rockets on very heavy volume after upbeat FDA news

Shares of Longeveron Inc. blasted 120.9% higher on very active morning trading Thursday, after the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume exploded to 112.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 110,000 shares. The stock was both the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges. The company said Lomecel-B is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial. Despite the rally, the stock, which went public in February, was still trading well below the initial public offering price of $10 a share. The stock has now climbed 77.7% over the past three months, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 8.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.4%.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stays Supported Near 0.73 by Rate Hike Bets

The Aussie remains under pressure under 0.7300, and talk of a rate hike in Australia grows louder. A firmer Treasury yield and cautious mood snap a two-day downtrend in the US dollar. AUD/USD will be watched for Fedspeak, US inflation, and Chinese property sector concerns. The AUD/USD price analysis suggests a mildly positive overview while … Continued.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Oil futures rebound from their lowest levels in about 6 weeks

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, rebounding after settling Wednesday at their lowest levels since early October. U.S. benchmark crude futures have dropped from their recent highs as energy traders appear to have mostly "priced in" the impact of a potential coordinated strategic petroleum reserve release between the U.S. and China, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Still, the oil market deficit will remain even if the reserves are tapped, and "the next big move for prices will most likely depend on the weather." December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $79.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract, which expires at the end of Friday's session, settled Wednesday at the lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
Metro International

Dollar jumps after U.S. retail data fuels rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with the pound also climbing after inflation in Britain hit its highest for ten years. The dollar rose to its highest against the Japanese yen since March...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

This webinar looked across a number of USD setups along with a few other, such as GBP/JPY. The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section. The US Dollar has finally found...
CURRENCIES

