(Photo: Business Wire)

Alaska Communications is turning up service for customers using a global communications network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

LEO satellites deliver fiber-like connectivity performance to areas that have been inaccessible via terrestrial options. Businesses, local governments, schools, healthcare providers and resource developers need high speed, low latency connections to keep up with growing demands, like video conferencing, telehealth, cloud computing and more.

Alaska Communications recently announced that it will supply Bristol Bay Telephone Cooperative, Inc. with LEO services to improve connectivity to its facilities and residents in the area, enabling dynamic opportunities that weren't available before.

"We're pleased to expand our offerings and help enable LEO services in Alaska," said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. "We're known for creating custom solutions to meet our customers' needs. We see this as a milestone moment in our ability to serve our customers and connect the under connected."

