Christina Sanabria teaches a dance to students as the musical group 1-2-3 Andres performs in the parking lot of Regional Multicultural Magnet School in New London on Monday. The dual language group, based in Washington, D.C., is doing a tour through the Northeast bringing their show to bilingual schools. The school split up in two sessions for the concert, which was held outdoors for social distancing and COVID-19 safety.

New London — The musical group 1-2-3 Andres performs for students in the parking lot of Regional Multicultural Magnet School on Monday.

The dual language group is made up of husband and wife Christina Sanabria and Andres Salguero and based in Washington, D.C. They are doing a tour through the Northeast bringing their show to bilingual schools.

The school split up in two sessions for the concert, which was held outdoors for social distancing and COVID-19 safety.