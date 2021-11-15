ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knight Sky LLC Joins NIC4, Expanding Mission Critical Connectivity Solutions For Global Operations

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NIC4, a division of Network Innovations, Inc., announces the acquisition of U.S. government contractor, Knight Sky LLC. The acquisition will effectively combine the expertise of both companies, enhancing the development and delivery of agile, secure and mission critical connectivity solutions for the collective clients of each organization. NIC4 will complement the existing Knight Sky managed network services with advanced technologies in the NIC4 MAVERICK VSAT services and will add additional resources and support to Knight Sky's contracted U.S. Space Force Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) SATCOM Enterprise Management & Control (EM&C) Program.

Since 2003, Knight Sky has established a track record of serving critical mission customers, becoming a full-service satellite network operator and information technology services provider. Its focus has been on the design, installation and operations of mobile communications networks, information technology services, systems integrations and enterprise applications. In addition, Knight Sky is delivering software development solutions to the U.S. Space Force EM&C Program.

For NIC4, the decision to acquire Knight Sky LLC completes a critical part of its mission in enabling clients to operate anywhere. Leveraging Knight Sky's knowledge and experience, this expanded partnership will only improve the delivery of reliable communication to U.S. government and military clients.

"We're excited to welcome Knight Sky LLC, along with its team, to NIC4," says Chad Gatlin, Chief Executive Officer, NIC4. "We'll be able to create more valuable solutions, combining key capabilities from both sides to enhance the successful design, development and delivery of technology solutions for military, public safety and government agencies. Overall, we'll be stronger together."

ABOUT NIC4NIC4, a Network Innovations company, specializes in the successful design, development and delivery of technology solutions for military, public safety and government agencies. Since 2011, NIC4 has been integrating terrestrial and satellite communication technologies to deliver agile, secure and mission critical connectivity solutions. NIC4 enables teams to operate and Succeed Anywhere.

ABOUT KNIGHT SKYKnight Sky was founded in 2003 as a satellite services and wireless consultancy supporting DoD and Federal civilian agencies with subject matter expertise in the ever-evolving area of IP networking via satellite. Knight Sky has established a successful track record of serving high-value, critical mission customers such as the US Army ( PEO EIS), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Knight Sky has grown to become a full-service satellite network integrator and operator and information technology services provider, and its systems, processes and solutions meet NIST 800-53 and DoDI 8500.2 standards, ensuring the security of its own and its customers' data.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knight-sky-llc-joins-nic4-expanding-mission-critical-connectivity-solutions-for-global-operations-301424468.html

SOURCE Network Innovations

