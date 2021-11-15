ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kevin McCarthy called Paul Gosar after hearing he posted an anime video depicting violence. Gosar's statement came after.

POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Certainly by the end of Friday we’ll have the entire estimate.”. — CBO Director Phillip Swagel said during a Monday event. On the heels of the COP26 climate talks, join POLITICO as we focus on how sustainability will have to evolve from buzzword to necessity in order to create long-term change....

www.politico.com

Comments / 57

old man bs
3d ago

Costar should be in jail;! Threatening the life of a congresswoman. Today Brannon walks out of the courthouse, and publicly starts threatening our government establishment along with congressmen and Congress women, again where are these people want to be held responsible for their words and actions and prevailing there violent. It’s bad enough when politicians are making a mockery out of our justice system, but when ordinary people start making a mockery out of our justice system somethings got to be done?

Reply(2)
24
james zimmerman
3d ago

Yeah. Right. And McCarthy probably told him - Gee, whiz Paul. Too many people have NO sense of humor. Just try doing the same to coworkers. See how funny your company thinks it is. 😜😜😜

Reply(2)
11
Spider45
3d ago

When citizens start acting on their thoughts and attempt to kill politicians they don't like it agree with, our society has then reach its lowest point. Republicans, the Party of law and order. . . for which they do not care.

Reply(4)
8
Related
SFGate

Kevin McCarthy reportedly got into 'heated' exchange at testy House GOP meeting

The House Republican caucus reportedly held a tense meeting Tuesday morning in which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy got into a verbal dust-up with Texas Rep. Chip Roy. Among other things, House Republicans are quarreling over the behavior of certain far-right members. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona recently tweeted, then deleted, an anime video that depicts him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexanda Ocasio-Cortez. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia shared the phone numbers of the 13 House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Other House Republicans have called for action to be taken against those who backed the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Flashback: Paul Gosar celebrated Hillary Clinton nearly being severely injured in Christmas Eve tweet

Before Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona tweeted an anime video doctored to depict him killing Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he had tweeted a video cheering about Hillary Clinton almost being severely injured.Journalist Aaron Rupar quote-tweeted a video that Mr Gosar had tweeted on Christmas Eve reading “Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas.” Attached was a video from the 1990s during a 60 Minutes interview showing Ms Clinton with former president Bill Clinton ducking as a light falls over and nearly hits her.Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/WpHWWHJGK5— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 24, 2019The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AZFamily

Kevin McCarthy says he called Paul Gosar about now-deleted tweet

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN that he called Rep. Paul Gosar last week after the Arizona Republican posted an anime video on Twitter depicting him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a sword at President Joe Biden. But McCarthy -- who had not publicly commented on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Paul Mccarthy
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
eenews.net

Dems get good news with CBO score for climate provisions

House Democrats got some welcome news yesterday on one climate section of their massive spending bill, as a preliminary score from the Congressional Budget Office found it would come at minimal cost. Meanwhile, climate hawks are rallying to make sure the suite of provisions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions stay...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were the only 2 Republicans who voted to censure Paul Gosar over an anime video depicting violence.

Gosar now loses his two committee spots. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) voted present. What happened: After a heated floor debate, the House voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) with just two Republicans — Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — joining all Democrats in voting yes. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), a member of the House Ethics Committee, voted present.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Republicans#Cbo#Politico#Gettr#D Vt#Dems
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Meadows pokes McCarthy in the eye

BREAKING — The CBO will complete its full assessment of the Build Back Better bill this afternoon. TALK ABOUT A FLASHBACK TO 2017: This morning, former congressman and White House chief of staff MARK MEADOWS took some serious jabs at House Minority Leader KEVIN MCCARTHY, his longtime rival, on a pair of podcasts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Sorry not sorry: A tale of the 'Q-Anon Shaman' and Paul Gosar

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. It’s good to know where expressions come from. “One fell swoop” most likely comes from Shakespeare’s Macbeth. “Drank the Kool Aid” comes from this day in 1978, when cult leader Jim Jones and his followers carried out a mass murder-suicide in the South American nation of Guyana. Some of the 900 dead willingly drank cyanide-laced punch, while others were forced to do so at gunpoint.
JOE BIDEN
Arizona Mirror

In defending Paul Gosar, Republicans show just how scared they are

What does it say about a political party that defends a member as toxic and repulsive as Paul Gosar? What does it say that 207 of the 210 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives — including the other three from Arizona, Andy Biggs, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert — stood in defense of a […] The post In defending Paul Gosar, Republicans show just how scared they are appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS New York

Rep. Paul Gosar Censured After Posting Cartoon Appearing To Show Killing Of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The House on Wednesday approved a motion to censure Republican Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar over violent video he posted on social media. The photoshopped cartoon video shows Gosar appearing to kill Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and then heading for President Joe Biden wielding two swords. Speaking on the House floor, Ocasio-Cortez said such behavior is unacceptable. “As leaders in this country, when we incite violence with depictions against our colleagues, that trickles down to violence in this country,” she said. “I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have. It was not my purpose to make anyone upset,” he said. Gosar described the video as a “symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy,” adding that he did not suggest any harm. The motion removes Gosar from the House oversight and reform committee, which Ocasio-Cortez also serves on, and the natural resources committee. He is now the first member of Congress to be simultaneously censured and stripped of his committees posts. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Nov. 17, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Trump defends Gosar after House censures the Republican

Former President Donald Trump weighed in to endorse Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., a day after the Republican lawmaker was censured by the House and removed from his committees for sharing an anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Biden. "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy