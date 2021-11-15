ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold At Five-Month High Amid Inflation Rise

 3 days ago
Some analysts predict that the rising prices will attract new investors and eventually bring it up to $1,900 a troy ounce.

"We're really seeing investors say, 'Well, this inflation could be a little more sticky, so we do need to add precious metals,'" Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, told the WSJ.

His recommendation is to increase gold allocations toward near the top of the 5% to 10% range.

As a result of the rising prices, stock for the Denver-based Newmont Gold Corporation ( (NEM) - Get Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) Report) was up 0.46% to $59 while Toronto, Canada-based Barrick Gold saw its shares rise 0.38% to C$26.16.

While the jumps are small, analysts predict stock rises to continue.

"Despite both U.S. rates and the dollar rising of late, gold seems to have found its stride and is focusing on the troubling inflation picture instead,” ED&F Man Capital Markets consultant Ed Meir wrote in a note to investors.

