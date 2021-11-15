ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inova Announces New Partnership With DispatchHealth To Provide In-Home, Same-Day Acute Care

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inova is launching an extension of its acute healthcare services with DispatchHealth, the nation's first comprehensive in-home medical care provider. This partnership brings on-demand medical care in the comfort of a patient's home for urgent illnesses and injuries that do not require an emergency room visit.

"DispatchHealth's proven value-based care approach redefines what's possible for a patient's health care journey."

Inova will be leveraging DispatchHealth's complete platform which delivers, provides, and coordinates medical care to patients for a wide range of injuries and illnesses, to include:

  • Viral infections including COVID-19 and Influenza
  • COPD exacerbations
  • Congestive heart failure
  • Minor fractures, sprains, strains, and bruises
  • Pneumonia

"Inova is excited to launch this new integrated care delivery solution that will provide expanded access for patients seeking acute medical care from the comfort of their homes 365 days a year," says Toni Ardabell, MSN, MBA, Chief of Clinical Enterprise Operations. "This partnership with DispatchHealth complements Inova's existing urgent care, primary care and emergency services in Northern Virginia."

To request care, patients can call 571-393-1944, visit DispatchHealth.com or access a free mobile app, with no referral needed. Once requested, an emergency care trained DispatchHealth medical team that includes a nurse practitioner or physician associate, along with a medical technician, will arrive at the patient's home equipped with the necessary tools and treatments to treat the patient in the home, including on-site diagnostics. DispatchHealth partners with most major insurance companies and handles billing directly with those companies.

For life-threatening and time-sensitive injuries and illnesses, patients should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. DispatchHealth shouldn't be used in a life-threatening emergency, and it doesn't replace a primary care provider.

"DispatchHealth's proven value-based care approach redefines what is possible for a patient's health care journey and empowers health systems to go beyond traditional care settings," said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth. "We are pleased to partner with Inova to bring high-quality care to patients with the proven convenience of effective care in the home."

About InovaInova is Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider. Our mission is to provide world-class healthcare - every time, every touch - to each person in every community we have the privilege to serve. Inova's 20,000 team members serve more than 2 million individuals annually through an integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes.

Inova's five hospitals are consistently recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for excellence in healthcare.

Inova is home to Northern Virginia's only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Its hospitals have a total of 1,936 licensed beds. More information and statistics about Inova can be found at www.inova.org.

About DispatchHealthDispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system to deliver trusted and compassionate care to all. DispatchHealth offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays and can be requested via app, online or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inova-announces-new-partnership-with-dispatchhealth-to-provide-in-home-same-day-acute-care-301424473.html

SOURCE DispatchHealth

