Interior Design

Herman Miller Unveils New Seating Collection With Designer Michael Anastassiades

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Herman Miller, the global leader in innovative design and furnishing solutions, formally announced a new seating collection with celebrated designer Michael Anastassiades—Comma. Built on the pillars of modesty and minimalism, Michael's new Comma Seating showcases the power of simplicity. Focusing attention on craftsmanship, sculptural details and precise proportions, the new design is a natural statement piece for any space, whether it is a home, office or business.

"Comma achieves that which very few designs can: the rare combination of quietness and character. A practical and rational design, though with proportions and details which captivate," says Noah Schwarz, Creative Director at Herman Miller and Design Within Reach. "While a natural fit for the home, Comma is versatile, and appropriate for a variety of settings—anywhere a beautiful chair or stool might be needed."

"The starting point of this project was the idea of communicating comfort through a simple gesture. It begins with a sleek backrest design that wraps around the chair which then becomes the structure for its legs," says Anastassiades. "The chair simultaneously communicates an invitation to sit down while at the same time providing a sense of enclosure. Between the frame sits the seat, which appears as a floating element."

While keeping with Herman Miller's tradition of a modern aesthetic, Comma introduces a new material palette and design language to its acclaimed dining chair and stool portfolio by adding a collection celebrating the beauty of wood.

"The new collection needed to embody the warmth and craft evident in the best 20th century chair designs, yet develop its own unique personality," says Schwarz. Comma's distinct appearance seems to do just that, offering chairs and stools pared down to their essential elements, geometric with circle seats and frames at right angles. Blending the minimalist Scandinavian/Japanese aesthetic with comfort, each Comma option exhibits expressive, fluid sculptural lines able to work in a broad range of settings.

This is the fourth time the brand has partnered with Michael Anastassiades.

"We knew Michael was the right partner for the project. He has an innate ability to create iconic forms—minimalist, yet full of grace and beauty," says Schwarz.

Comma Seating includes chairs with and without arms, in addition to stools available at both bar and counter heights. The collection is available in a variety of woods and stain colors, with the option to add a leather seat pad. Pricing begins at $595 USD. Comma is available to order now, both through Herman Miller dealers and for residential needs, at store.hermanmiller.com.

About Michael Anastassiades

Michael Anastassiades is a London-based company specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-quality lighting and objects. Established in 2007, it was founded to increase the availability of Michael's signature pieces. The objects are fabricated by family-run workshops worldwide, selected for their unique manufacturing skills and traditional use of materials. Each product is handcrafted and stamped with the designer's mark. Michael Anastassiades' design philosophy is to produce exceptionally designed objects of permanent value. His work is featured in permanent collections at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Victoria & Albert Museum, London, the MAK in Vienna, the Crafts Council in London and the FRAC Centre in Orleans France. In 2015, Anastassiades received the Royal Designer for Industry (RDI) award from the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) in recognition of outstanding contribution to design and society. He has gone on to win the Designer of the Year award for Elle Decoration International Design Awards (2019), The Design Prize (2019) and Maison&Objet (2020).

About Herman MillerHerman Miller is a globally recognized leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company's innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people. Herman Miller is guided by an enduring legacy of design, innovation, and social good. In 2021, Herman Miller and Knoll created MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in.

About MillerKnoll MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. Powering the world's most dynamic design brands, MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller and Knoll, plus Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. Together we are redefining modern design for the 21st century and changing the world for the better. As MillerKnoll, we form an unparalleled platform from which to imagine a more sustainable, caring, and beautiful world for everyone.

