ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Global E-bike Innovator Zoomo Raises $60M To Lead Commercial E-bike Industry

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
  • The equity raise was led by climate-action focused Australian VC Grok Ventures and positions Zoomo as the leader in the provision of e-bikes for delivery use
  • Skip Capital and ArcTern Ventures also join the Series B funding round
  • The round is supported by a world-first asset backed debt facility from Viola Credit, a Global Credit Asset Manager focused on supporting technology companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomo , the world leader for electric last mile delivery vehicles, today announced it has secured a USD $60 million capital raise led by Australian VC Grok Ventures, to accelerate its goal to transition every urban delivery mile to light electric vehicles (e-bikes, e-cargo, e-moped).

Zoomo is the only light electric vehicle company in the world that provides a one-stop shop of fleet management and delivery solutions, integrating vehicles, software, servicing and finance to provide an innovative end-to-end platform.

Grok Ventures led the equity raise as a new investor. Grok is the investment office of Atlassian Co-Founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and his wife Annie. Grok was joined by Skip Capital, the investment office of Atlassian's other Co-Founder Scott Farquhar, as well as global CleanTech investor, ArcTern Ventures . The Series B round was heavily oversubscribed and saw strong follow-on support from existing investors, AirTree Ventures , the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), Contrarian Ventures and Maniv Mobility .

The round was also supported by a ground-breaking asset backed debt facility for e-bikes, built and provided by long term partners Viola Credit and OneVentures . Viola Credit is part of Viola Group , which is Israel's leading tech-focused investor with > $3 billion in assets under management. The debt facility will allow Zoomo to supercharge its customers' growth, by removing the need for upfront, lump-sum payments on bikes and instead allow them to pay a monthly subscription fee. The facility is highly scalable giving Zoomo room to rapidly grow its fleet.

Customers at the core

Zoomo will use the funds to expand its operations into new cities and countries, deepen software integration with its customers, and finalize development of Zoomo's next-generation vehicles.

This will mean an enhanced offering to the brand's existing and future customers, customers who have already expressed their appreciation for Zoomo's cutting-edge electric vehicle solutions.

Alberto Menolascina, General Manager UK at Gopuff said, "Our Zoomo e-bike fleet is critical to enabling our rapid grocery delivery promise. Not only have we found Zoomo the most advanced partner for enabling our vehicle scale-up, but the bikes are the favorites among our couriers as well."

Zane Zappacosta, Domino's Franchisee said,"At Domino's, our delivery service is fuelled by innovation, technology and a commitment to sustainability. By adopting Zoomo e-bikes we are committing to a more sustainable delivery fleet, one that reduces our environmental footprint while helping to drive internal efficiencies like lowering service costs and broadening our hiring pool."

Cleaner, greener path

The funding will strengthen Zoomo's goal of electrifying commercial delivery fleets, a critical step in meeting emissions reduction targets. As world leaders continue to explore paths to net zero emissions, light electric vehicles have emerged as a sustainable option that is disrupting the traditionally pollutive transportation sector.

Mike Cannon-Brookes, Principal at Grok Ventures said, "If we want to decarbonize our world, transportation needs to change. Zoomo is an incredible Aussie start-up taking this on. They're greening delivery and transforming logistics on a global scale."

The efficiency afforded by light and agile vehicles means the industry can fundamentally reimagine how mobility looks in major cities, particularly in regards to the rapidly growing delivery sector. Zoomo is enabling the next wave of on-demand delivery while reducing city congestion.

"As countries all around the world grapple with achieving net-zero carbon emissions, they are realizing that electrifying cars is only part of the answer. We need more efficient and sustainable form factors - light EVs. Delivery companies are re-evaluating their fleet composition and are embracing the power of the pedal to marry cost efficiencies with environmental sustainability," said Mina Nada, Co-Founder & CEO at Zoomo.

"Today's funding round underscores the tremendous potential of Zoomo e-bikes for delivery use," adds Nada. "Zoomo is excited to bring on some world leading investors like Grok, ArcTern and Skip Capital to support our incredible growth and share in our vision to make e-bikes the default way of moving things around our cities."

Ido Vigdor, General Partner at Viola Credit said, "We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Zoomo on this important mission of reducing carbon footprint globally and are keen to support their global fleet expansion as they enter their next phase of growth."

About Zoomo

Ex-Deliveroo and Mobike executive Mina Nada and his former Bain colleague Michael Johnson took their side hustle full time in 2019 with a mission to turn the world's delivery fleets electric using e-bikes.

Zoomo is a full-service micromobility platform for delivery. Zoomo's vertically integrated platform encompasses custom delivery-oriented e-bikes, plus a servicing and maintenance network, a software platform for asset management and telematics and finance offerings. Zoomo currently operates in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

About Grok Ventures

Grok Ventures is the investment office of Mike and Annie Cannon-Brookes. Grok invests in high growth, tech enabled businesses solving some of the biggest challenges in decarbonisation, focusing on energy, transport and food. It is based in Sydney, Australia, but invests globally, across stages and asset classes.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-bike-innovator-zoomo-raises-60m-to-lead-commercial-e-bike-industry-301424452.html

SOURCE Zoomo

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Uber Canada And The Forum Partner On Free Programming For Self-identified Women Entrepreneurs

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - To celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Uber Canada and The Forum announced The Forum Growth Series - new programming for self-identified women entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level. This programming will support 500 entrepreneurs through free, half-day programs that cover everything from scaling and growing a business, to digital marketing and profitability. Programming will be offered virtually, with unique programs designed for both English and French entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Datto (NYSE:MSP) Announces Inaugural Investor Day

Datto Holding Corp, (MSP) - Get Datto Holding Corp. Report, the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day on December 9, 2021. The event, featuring a live virtual and in-person format, takes place from 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST at the New York Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Innovator Zoomo#Atlassian Co#Cleantech#Airtree Ventures#Cefc#Contrarian Ventures#Maniv Mobility#Oneventures#Viola Group
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Joget Recognized In Now Tech Q4 2021 Analyst Report As A Low-Code Automation Platform

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc. , the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has been named in the recent Forrester analyst report, Now Tech: Digital Process Automation, Q4 2021 as a low-code automation platform, which allow enterprises to build solutions quickly with deeper business participation.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

E-scooter startup Tier buys Nextbike to double down on commitment to e-bikes

Last year, Lime acquired Uber’s micromobility subsidiary Jump and all of its e-bikes and e-scooters as part of Uber’s $170 million investment in the company. Earlier this month, Lime raised $523 million, which it says might be its last raise as it prepares to go public. Tier and Nextbike did...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Sydney
siliconangle.com

Last-mile electric vehicle startup Zoomo raises $60M

Last-mile electric vehicle startup Zoomo revealed today that it has raised $60 million in new funding to accelerate its goal to transition every urban delivery mile to light electric vehicles. Grok Ventures led the Series B round. Also participating in the round were Skip Capital, ArcTern, AirTree Ventures, Clean Energy...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

eBike Startup Zoomo Notches $60M Series B Funding

Australian electric bike startup Zoomo has raised $60 million in Series B funding, according to a Monday (Nov. 15) report from Tech Crunch. Zoomo provides monthly subscriptions of bike rentals in the U.K., France and Australia, as well as New York City, Philadelphia, Jersey City, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Geared for delivery riders, bikes can be rented by anyone, according to the company. In addition to the bike rental itself, subscriptions include a battery charger, a lock, maintenance and customer support.
BICYCLES
techstartups.com

Berlin-based e-scooter operator TIER Mobility acquires bike-sharing startup Nextbike to become Europe’s largest micro-mobility provider

Late last year, we wrote about Tier Mobility after the Berlin, Germany-based e-scooter rental startup received a $250 million investment led by the Japanese giant SoftBank. The Series C funding round was also supported by additional funding existing investor Mubadala Capital alongside Northzone, Goodwater Capital, White Star Capital, Novator, Speedinvest, and RTP Global.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Updated Take on the Bike Chain Wants to Make the Multibillion-Dollar Light e-Vehicle Market More Efficient and Affordable

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. As consumers around the world become more eco-conscious, alternatives to gas-guzzling cars are seeing a surge in popularity. Individual e-bike sales rose 116% in the United States last year, even as the pandemic disrupted nearly every industry. About 650 cities around the world are helping speed up this trend by implementing shared micro-mobility services, including e-bikes, e-scooters, and other light electric vehicles (EVs).
BICYCLES
TheStreet

Biosimulation Global Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market to grow and reach $5.29 Billion in 2025 according to the "Biosimulation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Settle bags $60M to simplify bill payments for e-commerce

Settle was founded by Alek Koenig in 2019, after spending four years as head of credit at Affirm, to provide alternative lending to businesses. It combines payments, financing and accounting integrations into one tool so that brands can scale faster. This has become more relevant as the global pandemic created...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim Debuts Industry 4.0 Vision with Smart Spinning Mill

What does the optimal modern denim factory look like? For Pakistani mill AGI Denim, the answer is a safe, sustainable, efficient production floor powered by data. The mill is undergoing a multi-year investment project to bring its Industry 4.0 concept to life through new, green buildings. In the third quarter of 2021, the company began manufacturing in a newly built LEED-certified spinning facility—the first spinning mill to have this designation in Pakistan. The factory is conveniently located in an industrial area of Karachi, less than 10 miles away from Karachi International Airport and the heart of the major city. It’s also...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Strategic Transactions In Its Renewable Diesel Business

INDIANAPOLIS , Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) - Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Report ( "Calumet") today announced a series of strategic transactions in connection with its Renewable Diesel business. The transactions establish Montana Renewables, LLC ( "MRL") as an unrestricted pure-play renewables subsidiary of Calumet. MRL has closed on a $300 million convertible debt investment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ( "Oaktree"). MRL has also closed on a $145 million preferred equity investment by Calumet. Calumet owns 100% of the equity of MRL.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Renavotio, Inc. (RIII) Secures $300,000 Sale Medical Glove Sale And Increases PPE Inventory In Preparation For The Winter Season And Potential Covid Surge

Tulsa, OK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) (the "Company"), an infrastructure investment company focused on opportunities, including medical protective equipment, 5G, ISP, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries, announced it has secured an initial order of $300,000 from an overseas client of medical examination gloves and has increased its on hand inventory of Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") in preparation for the upcoming winter season and potential Covid surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

The Beginner's Guide To Cash Flow Forecasting, According To XO Accounting

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing day-to-day operations is important for any business - but preparing for the future is equally as crucial. The simplest, most effective way to do this is with cash flow forecasting. As a top xero accountant , Melbourne-based XO Accounting breaks down what cash flow forecasting is and how it can help business owners.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy