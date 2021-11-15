The Mansfield Pet of the Week is Maze

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Defense attorneys rested their case in the Ahmaud Arbery trial Thursday after calling just seven witnesses, including the shooter, who testified that Arbery did not threaten him in any way before he pointed his shotgun at the 25-year-old Black man. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley scheduled...
President Biden will visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday morning to receive his annual physical, the White House said. "Later this morning, the President will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for his routine annual physical. We will provide more details after he arrives at Walter Reed," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a brief statement to reporters early Friday morning.
OKLAHOMA CITY (NewsNation Now) — Julius Jones, who has maintained his innocence for more than two decades, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at an Oklahoma prison for the 1999 slaying of a businessman. Attorneys for Jones filed a last-minute, emergency request Thursday afternoon seeking a temporary stop...
House Democrats have pushed the vote on President Biden ’s social spending and climate package to 8 a.m. Friday morning after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) held the floor for more than eight and a half hours to delay its passage. McCarthy commandeered the chamber floor Thursday night in...
WASHINGTON — House Democrats moved closer to holding a long-awaited vote on President Joe Biden's social safety net and climate package Thursday night, but Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delayed a final vote with a long, wide-ranging and often angry speech. McCarthy, who began speaking at 8:38 p.m., crossed the three-hour...
A group of state attorneys general are investigating Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — recently renamed Meta Platforms — ignored research about the harms it causes to young people
