The Art Institute Of Virginia Beach Honors Servicemen And Women Through 'Artists Who Protect' Exhibition

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, a campus of The Art Institute of Atlanta, will be exhibiting the personal artwork of veterans and active servicemen and women in its Artists Who Protect exhibition starting November 17th and running until February 27, 2022 to commemorate and honor the military men and women who serve and protect our country.

The Virginia Beach community is invited to attend the Military Veteran Art Exhibition Reception on November 18th from 4-7pm where attendees will be able to view personal works of art created by the very people who served or continue to serve and protect our nation's freedoms. Additionally, students and certified professional chefs from the culinary department at The Art Institute of Virginia Beach will prepare authentic dishes for the evening's events.

Where: The Art Institute of Virginia Beach GalleryGallery Exhibition: Wednesday, November 17thExhibition Reception: Thursday, November 18th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM *Family, friends & students are welcome, ages 15 and over.Pick up artwork: February 28, 2022

Earlier this month, veterans and active servicemen and women from the five branches of the US Armed Forces were invited and encouraged to submit their personal artwork to showcase in The Art Institute of Virginia Beach's exhibition.

"Each one of these service members have come from all walks of life; and are parents, children, grandparents, friends, neighbors and coworkers," said Cheritta Crenshaw, Assistant Enrollment Counselor and Event Lead / Contact at The Art Institute of Virginia Beach.

"Every year we take a moment to honor those men and women who are currently serving or who have served our country in any branch of the Armed Forces as well as the Reserves. It is our honor to showcase the artwork of our respected service members in our Artists Who Protect exhibition."

Artists Who Protect runs until February 27, 2022. For more information please visit The Art Institute of Virginia Beach online or contact Cheritta Crenshaw at ccrenshaw@aii.edu.

The Art Institutes (Ai)The Art Institutes is a system of private schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: The Art Institutes, 6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Road N.E., Atlanta, GA 30328. © 2021. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved.

The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, a branch of The Art Institute of Atlanta, is certified to operate in the Commonwealth of Virginia pursuant to Title 23, Chapter 21.1, §23-276.4 of the Code of Virginia by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (James Monroe Building, 101 North 14th St; Richmond, VA 23219; 804-225-2600; www.schev.edu).

This school is authorized under Federal law to enroll nonimmigrant alien students.

Media Contact: Lacy Jansson lacy@statuslabs.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-art-institute-of-virginia-beach-honors-servicemen-and-women-through-artists-who-protect-exhibition-301424466.html

SOURCE The Art Institutes

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

