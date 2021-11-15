Why does your cat lick you? The reasons are actually sweet

If you are thinking of leaving your cat alone when you go on your next trip or vacation, here are a few reasons to reconsider. It is easy to believe that cats do fine when left on their own, but that just isn’t the case. Cats need their human friends around just like dogs do. They depend on your presence. You should never leave your cat alone for long periods of time, even if you think that they will do fine. It is much harder on them than you might think. Plus, there are so many things that could go wrong.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO