Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Included In The 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) For The Sixth Consecutive Year

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - the world's leading business sustainability benchmark - for the sixth year running.

In total, over 5,000 companies were evaluated for inclusion. CCEP will be listed on both the DJSI World and DJSI Europe Indices, and received a maximum score in areas including Packaging, Environmental Policy & Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting, Policy Influence and Innovation Management.

Sustainability remains a key priority for our business. Our continued listing on the DJSI and Net Zero 2040 ambition, is testament to CCEP putting environmental impact at the heart of its decision making.

Damian Gammell, Chief Executive Officer of CCEP, said: "Taking bold action on sustainability is urgent and pressing -- for society and for business. We take this seriously at CCEP, and the DJSI helps hold us accountable for making tangible progress. The world needs industry to go further and faster, and we will continue to push ourselves to accelerate where we can make a difference."

Through our sustainability action plan This is Forward, we are taking action on six key social and environmental areas - drinks , packaging , society , water , climate and supply chain .Read more here.

The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.

The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies' S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

