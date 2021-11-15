ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams And Jay Williams Host Fourth Annual '80s 'Dance Party To End ALZ' Benefiting The Alzheimer's Association

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siblings Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williamsand Jay Williamshosted the fourth annual Dance Party to End ALZ on Sunday, November 14 at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon. Apple Music's Beats 1 "Today's Country" radio host Kelleigh Bannen emceed the lively event, which raised nearly $300,000 for the Alzheimer's Association research grant program.

Donned in iconic fashion from the '80s, country artists took to the stage performing throwback hits from the decade. Accompanied by Wildhorse Saloon's Three Lane, performances included:

  • Brad Paisley's renditions of "Hot for Teacher," "Boys of Summer"and "Walk of Life,"
  • Darius Rucker'spowerful take on "Purple Rain,"
  • Kelleigh Bannen'selectric rendition of "9 to 5,"
  • Ashley Campbell'sspin on "Faith,"
  • Melinda Doolittle'srocking version of "Old Time Rock 'n Roll,"
  • Charles Esten'senergetic adaptations of " Love Shack" and "You Give Love a Bad Name,"
  • Jamie O'Neal'spowerhouse rendition of "Don't Stop Believing,"
  • Emily Westwith the '80s classic "Sweet Dreams,"
  • And a group finale of " Glory Days."

"It was fantastic to be together again for the Dance Party to End ALZ. The energy in the room was amazing, and to know we were all there to support Alzheimer's Association research was extraordinarily meaningful," said event founder Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "After losing our mom to Alzheimer's five years ago, my siblings and I have been on a mission to advance Alzheimer's research toward methods of treatment, prevention and ultimately, a cure."

Amid the vibrant '80s atmosphere, the Williams' siblings joined on stage to encourage the crowd to support the cause, and shared their own family experience with their mom, Linda, who passed away with Alzheimer's in 2016.

Generous sponsors included: Boot Barn, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley, The Richardson Family Fund, Denise and Jeff Hopmayer, Hendrick Family Foundation, The Kershaw Foundation, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, The Goltermann Family, Lisa DeBartolo and Don Miggs, Paisley Park Girls in honor of Beth Machado, Harley Neuman and Daniel Lam, Sony Music, David & Lisa Minnigan, Fender, the AMG, In honor of Michael MacDowell (1961-2018), Esler Family Foundation, Mr. and Dr. Buffaloe, Team Miller, Lillie Pawluk, In honor of Hazel, The Bay and Reasonover Families, Cobb Sisters, Anonymous, and Sandy and Doug Paisley.

All proceeds from the Dance Party to End ALZ support the Alzheimer's Association research grant program.

For more information or to donate, visit alz.org/DanceParty .

PHOTOS: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/nashville-80s-dance-party-to-end-alz-benefiting-th

About the Alzheimer's Association ® The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia ®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-williams-paisley-ashley-williams-and-jay-williams-host-fourth-annual-80s-dance-party-to-end-alz-benefiting-the-alzheimers-association-301424461.html

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association

Comments / 0

Related
belmont.edu

Belmont Names Ballroom to Honor Alumnus Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

As part of the Inauguration Celebration for new Belmont University President Dr. Greg Jones, alumnus Brad Paisley was honored at a reception that occurred before “A Night of Stories and Songs,” an evening that tied into the inaugural theme to “Let Hope Abound.” Prior to the concert, Jones revealed that a ballroom in the campus’ new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts would be named to recognize Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley for the good work they are doing with The Store, a nonprofit they founded two years ago, as well as to express Belmont’s gratitude for the endowed scholarship fund the couple created and the strong example Brad sets for students following in his footsteps.
NASHVILLE, TN
soundslikenashville.com

Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Charles Esten, Jamie O’Neal and More Rock Kimberly Williams Paisley’s Dance Party to End ALZ

Kelleigh Bannen, Melinda Doolittle, Brad Paisley, Jamie O’Neal and Darius Rucker were among the performers who revived ’80s fashion trends while rocking the Wildhorse Saloon last night (Nov.14) with memorable ’80s hits during the Nashville Dance Party to End ALZ. Bannen, who is Apple Music’s Beats 1 “Today’s Country” radio host, emceed the event, the event, which was hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her siblings Ashley Williams and Jay Williams.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreet-nashville.com

Paisley family to host concert to raise funds for Alzheimer's disease

Braid Paisley and company are taking to the stage for a throwback party downtown aimed at dancing not only the night away, but also a harrowing disease, too. At 6 p.m. Sunday, Paisley; his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley; her sister, actress Ashley Williams; their brother Jay Williams; and country singer Kelleigh Bannen will co-emcee the fourth annual Nashville “Dance Party to End ALZ” at Wildhorse Saloon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelleigh Bannen
Person
Charles Esten
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Kimberly Williams Paisley
Person
Melinda Doolittle
Person
Jamie O'neal
newsradioklbj.com

Stones Hoot Night to Benefit Alzheimer’s Association

Stones Hoot Night to Benefit Alzheimer’s Association! Ready to rock with some of your favorite Austin musicians to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association? On December 4th at The Continental Club you can! The Alzheimer’s Association goal is to help support individuals, families, and caregivers, as they navigate through an Alzheimer’s diagnoses. Their mission is to, “accelerate global research, drive risk reduction and early detection, and maximize quality care and support.”
AUSTIN, TX
People

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Celebrate 'Angel' Daughter Willa's 6th Birthday: 'You Are a Joy'

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' daughter Willa is celebrating another trip around the sun. On Tuesday, the country singer and his wife, both 31, honored their oldest daughter Willa for her 6th birthday. Akins shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a snap of Willa catching snowflakes with her parents and a sweet shot of the family of five posing on the beach together in matching outfits.
CELEBRITIES
KICKS 105

Reba McEntire Looks Back on THAT CMA Awards Red Dress

In 1993, Reba McEntire shocked the CMA Awards audience when she stepped onstage to perform. The country icon was wearing a long red-velvet gown with a (to put it mildly) plunging neckline, accentuated by some well-placed sparkles -- an outfit that, nearly 30 years later, is still talked about often as part of CMA Awards history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Party#Apple Music#Wildhorse Saloon#Selectric#The Dance Party
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
NASHVILLE, TN
AOL Corp

Kelly Clarkson shocked by 'Voice' result: 'Not on my best vocal day could I sing as rad as you'

On The Voice Season 21’s live top 13 results show Tuesday, 10 contestants advanced via the public vote, after which the three lowest vote-getters performed for the Instant Save. And the most surprising singer to land in that bottom three was no doubt Team Kelly’s fiery soul stylist Gymani, who had consistently delivered since she turned four chairs with her very first performance.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
CELEBRITIES
advantagenews.com

William BeDell ARC annual parade and dance/auction this weekend

The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River will celebrate two annual traditions this weekend: one new and one old. Their annual dance and auction was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 mitigations, so they held a fundraiser-parade in its’ place. This year, they are holding the...
WOOD RIVER, IL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy