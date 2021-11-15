ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCASU's Cannabis Property Pipeline Using Investment Model Similar To Power REIT

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) announced the firm has been creating a deal pipeline for its cannabis property investments, using an investment model similar to those adopted by established public companies, such as Power REIT (PW) - Get Power REIT Report.

"There are only a few real estate investment companies on the public market with significant cannabis properties in their portfolio. And some of these portfolios appear to be very successful despite their short history. We've decided to adopt this investment model," says Greg Bankston, managing general partner of UC Asset.

Among the public companies Bankston referred to is Power REIT. In February 2020, the REIT announced expanding its portfolio in greenhouses for both food and cannabis cultivation. In the 21 months since this announcement, its stock price has soared from $8.45 ( February 03,2020) to $63.46 ( November 12, 2021), an increase of 750%. According to its most recent report, the company's quarterly revenue achieved a 133% growth and quarterly net income achieved a 221% growth, by June 30, 2021.

"We have studied their revenue and profit numbers and researched their business model, including its material agreements with cannabis growers," Bankston shares. "We have developed a deal pipeline that probably can adopt a very similar business model."

Besides the possibility of achieving similar operating results by duplicating the other company's success; there are also regulatory benefits to mimicking their deal structure. "Overall, the cannabis industry is still sensitive to legal and regulatory environment, at both the state and federal level," explains Bankston. "As a smaller business with limited resources to manage legal and regulatory risks, it's much easier to adopt deal structures that have been put into practice by established businesses."

Most recently, UC Asset entered into an umbrella deal with a number of OTC companies, under which UC Asset will invest into cannabis properties and lease the properties to these companies on long term leases. UC Asset is seeking to expand its investment in hemp and medical-use cannabis properties on larger scale and in more regions.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact: Christal Jordan | Executive Director, UC Asset LP cjordan@ucasset.com | 678-499-0297

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucasus-cannabis-property-pipeline-using-investment-model-similar-to-power-reit-301424470.html

SOURCE UC Asset LP

