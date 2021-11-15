ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Butch Davis leaving as Florida International football coach

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iYf4_0cxR4n5900

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Butch Davis will not return to the Florida International Football program in 2022, the Panthers coach said Monday.

Davis told The Action Network that his agent asked the school for a one-year extension, but the Panthers chose not to extend his contract. Davis' contract expires Dec. 15. Sources confirmed his departure to The Athletic and ESPN.

FIU did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Davis' future with the program.

The Panthers (1-9) are on a nine-game losing streak. They lost 50-10 to Middle Tennessee on Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Davis, 69, is 24-30 over his last five seasons in charge of the Miami, Fla., program. The Panthers went 0-5 in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. They went 8-5 and 9-4 in his first two seasons in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Davis coached at the University of Miami from 1995 through 2000. He coached North Carolina from 2007 through 2010. He was head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2001 through 2004.

Davis also held previous roles on the defensive staff for the Dallas Cowboys and as a special adviser to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He started his coaching career as an assistant at Fayetteville High School in 1973 in Arkansas. He also worked on high school staffs in Oklahoma before he became the head coach at Will Rogers High School in 1978 in Tulsa.

He worked as a tight ends and receivers coach from 1979 through 1983 at Oklahoma State before he first joined the Miami staff in 1984 as a defensive line coach.

Davis owns a 103-73 overall record as a college head coach. Former Panthers athletic director Pete Garcia, who hired Davis in 2017, resigned last week.

The Panthers host North Texas (4-6) at 7 p.m. EST Saturday at FIU Stadium in Miami.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Notable College Football Coach Won’t Return In 2022

A notable college football head coach has announced that he will not be returning for his team’s 2022 season. Butch Davis, 69, told The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy that he will not be returning for Florida International’s 2022 season. The longtime college football head coach accused his school’s administration of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Arkansas State
On3.com

Butch Davis slams FIU administration, not expected to return next season

Butch Davis will not return to FIU next year, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, ending his five-year tenure as the Panthers’ head coach. Hired in 2017, Davis was tasked with rebuilding an FIU program that had not put together a winning season in six years, with Mario Cristobal being the last head coach to accomplish the feat. Davis did just that, leading the FIU Panthers to a bowl in each of his first three seasons, winning the 2018 Bahamas Bowl but losing bowl games in 2017 and 2019. However, FIU tumbled since its last bowl appearance, finishing the abbreviated 2020 campaign with an 0-5 record. This year, Davis sports just a 1-9 record at the helm.
NFL
Miami Herald

Canes and AD Blake James parted ways with class — which Butch Davis didn’t get from FIU | Opinion

It was a stunning day for college sports in Miami. Not entirely shocking, but stunning nonetheless for the one-two punch. Miami Hurricanes director of athletics Blake James and the university “mutually agreed to part ways,” said the announcement early Monday evening. That was just hours after the news broke across town that FIU football coach Butch Davis also was out.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Davis
Person
Pete Garcia
footballscoop.com

On his way out, FIU coach Butch Davis blasts school's administration, resources

Butch Davis is on his way out at Florida International University, exiting at season's end after a turn in helping revive the program, as FootballScoop first reported in early October. However, Davis isn't exiting the program quietly, as the veteran coach approaches the final weeks of his contract that expires...
NFL
WPTV

Butch Davis says FIU 'sabotaging' program, won't renew his contract

MIAMI — Butch Davis won't be back at Florida International in 2022. The FIU head coach told the Action Network on Monday that he won't be returning to FIU after his contract expires next month. Davis, who has coached the Panthers since 2017, is 24-30 at FIU, including a 1-9...
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Butch Davis not returning to FIU in 2022

Head coach Butch Davis will depart Florida International following the 2021 campaign, he told The Action Network's Brett McMurphy. Davis' contract expires Dec. 15. The program denied his agent's request for a one-year extension, McMurphy adds. Davis added that the school told him he wouldn't be returning shortly before his 70th birthday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

FIU is 'sabotaging' football program, claims coach Butch Davis, who will not return in 2022 season

Butch Davis will not return as coach at FIU in 2022 after five seasons leading the Panthers, the legendary coach revealed to Action Network on Monday. Davis, whose contract expires on Dec. 15, is also spilling the beans on issues he believes have been plaguing the team -- going so far as to say that the administration is "sabotaging" the football program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#The University Of Miami#American Football#Florida International#Panthers#The Action Network#The Athletic#Espn#Fiu#Middle Tennessee#The Cleveland Browns#The Dallas Cowboys#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Fayetteville High School#Will Rogers High School#Oklahoma State
chatsports.com

Hyde: Butch Davis ‘sick’ over how it all ended at FIU | Commentary

Butch Davis was told in an administrative meeting last week he wasn’t being brought back as Florida International University’s football coach and he had the same feeling then he does re-telling it now. “Especially when you have two winning seasons in 13 years (before Davis arrived at FIU) and we...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Wake Forest’s offense, Sam Howell and Butch Davis

Wake Forest is at Clemson this week. Wake is averaging 44.7 points per game this season, or one fewer than the Demon Deacons have scored against Clemson in their past five games combined. The Tigers have held the Deacs to one touchdown in the past three seasons. That was in the 2020 season-opener, a late-game score that Wake managed after coach Dave Clawson pulled Sam Hartman, most likely to keep him safe. The Tigers still know how to play defense. They’re third in the nation in scoring defense (15.3 ppg) and first in red zone defense (six TDs, seven field goals allowed in 23 red-zone visits). But the Clemson offense remains a few first downs short of mediocre. Wake clinches the ACC Atlantic by winning at Clemson or at Boston College next week. This game feels as if it will change more than that. It feels as if it will change the nature of a rivalry.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
216K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy