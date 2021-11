Why does President Joe Biden even bother having summits, when he keeps dodging critical issues?. First came his virtual sitdown Monday with China’s Xi Jinping, when the prez apparently didn’t even bring up Beijing’s refusal to cooperate with any independent probe of how COVID got started. How is a plague that increasingly looks like it was created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and has killed more than 5 million around the globe, and over 750,000 Americans, not a vital issue?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 HOURS AGO