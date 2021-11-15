‘Torn’ Trailer: Director Max Lowe “Pours Soul” Into Documentary About Losing Famed Father Alex Lowe In Himalayan Avalanche

Check out these official key art and trailer for HBO feature documentary ADRIENNE, debuting WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1 (8:00 -9:40 p.m. ET/PT) and directed by Andy Ostroy, the late Adrienne Shelly’s husband, is a celebration of the life and work of the actor, filmmaker, wife and mother and a personal exploration of grief. Shelly starred in over twenty films including Hal Hartley’s indie classics “The Unbelievable Truth” and “Trust.” Known for her early ingenue roles, Shelly strove to tell her own female-centric stories and wrote and directed several movies including the Sundance Film Festival hit, “Waitress.”Yet, Shelly would not live to see the film’s release, hear the critical acclaim, nor experience the smash Broadway musical based on her work. She was murdered in late 2006, leaving behind her devastated husband and two-year-old daughter Sophie. Through candid conversations with family, friends and colleagues, ADRIENNE takes viewers on Ostroy’s poignant journey to share Adrienne’s life story and honor her legacy, while giving a rare window into how a family navigates unfathomable tragedy. ADRIENNE will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

