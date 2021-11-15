ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Torn’ Trailer: Director Max Lowe “Pours Soul” Into Documentary About Losing Famed Father Alex Lowe In Himalayan Avalanche

By Matthew Carey
Deadline
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Tragedy struck in the Tibetan Himalayas on October 5, 1999, when an avalanche claimed the life of two Americans, including Alex Lowe, a mountaineer considered perhaps the foremost climber in the world. It was an incalculable loss for the climbing community, but something worse for the family Lowe...

