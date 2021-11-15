ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mudslides trap dozens of motorists on Canada highway. ‘Nobody can get in or out’

By Don Sweeney
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMom Angela Howard says her two children, ages 4 and 6, are becoming frightened after spending the night trapped in their vehicle by mudslides on a Canadian highway. “They are getting scared and it’s getting hard to stay strong for them,” Howard, of Abbotsford, told the Vancouver Sun. “My heart breaks...

www.idahostatesman.com

eturbonews.com

Up to 100 people feared trapped in Canadian mudslides

Emergency rescue officials said that there were close to 50 vehicles trapped between two debris fields on the highway, with approximately two to three people in each. The landslides in Canada’s British Columbia followed more than a day of torrential rainfall. Search and rescue crews were still trying to assess...
ENVIRONMENT
everythinglubbock.com

At least 1 dead from mudslides in Canada after heavy rains

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The body of a woman was recovered from one of the mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall in the Pacific coast Canadian province of British Columbia, authorities said Tuesday. Police said search and rescue personnel were continuing to look for other possible victims from Monday’s...
ENVIRONMENT
mymixfm.com

People trapped in cars by Canada landslides may have to be airlifted out

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Landslides triggered by heavy rain have trapped the occupants of between 80 and 100 vehicles in the western Canadian province of British Columbia and people may have to be airlifted out, a top official said on Monday. “The situation is dynamic … it is very difficult weather,”...
ENVIRONMENT
kingstonthisweek.com

Woman found dead, others missing after mudslide hits B.C. highway

RCMP say the body of a woman has been recovered from a landslide across Highway 99 near Lillooet, B.C., following historic rainfall as a search continues for others who may be buried in the debris. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a serious crash in Atlantic County, authorities said.The crash occurred about 10 a.m. Friday on the 4400 block of South White House Pike in Mullica, according to initial reports.An unconfirmed report said that a motorist was trapped and CPR was in p…
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Canada sending military personnel to help with BC floods

The Canadian government said Wednesday it is sending the air force to the Pacific coast Canadian province of British Columbia to assist with evacuations and to support supply lines following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall. Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said they will also protect residents against further flooding or landslides. Military helicopters already helped evacuate about 300 people from one highway where people were trapped in their cars overnight Monday following a mudslide, The body of a woman was recovered from one of the mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall and the mudslides have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
live5news.com

Crews responding to restaurant fire stop to rescue trapped motorist

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responding to a fire at a Georgetown restaurant Thursday morning were delayed while they responded to another incident. Midway Fire and Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman says one of their two crews responding to the fire at Tuscany Bistro was alerted to a roll-over crash by Georgetown Fire Department’s assistant chief.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WDIO-TV

US-Canada border towns assess damage from devastating floods

SUMAS, Wash. (AP) — People in the small city of Sumas, Washington, are assessing damage from flooding that hit an estimated three quarters of homes in the community near the Canadian border. Parts of Washington state and British Columbia are trying to dry out from an intense, days-long rain storm that cut off key roadways and forced hundreds of evacuations.
SUMAS, WA
The Independent

Canada: Deadly storm declared ‘worst in a century’ as transport links cut to Vancouver

A deadly “once in a century” storm has killed at least one and severed road and rail links around Vancouver, Canada. Two days of heavy rain across British Columbia has led to flooding and landslides and shut roads, prompting the evacuation of an entire town. The rains were caused by an “atmospheric river” – a narrow path of air with excessive water vapour.A woman was killed in a highway landslide about 100 miles northeast of Vancouver. At least two others are missing.Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes after the storm struck on Sunday. Rescue helicopters lifted...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

British Columbia deals with flooding as first troops arrive

A team of Canadian soldiers was in British Columbia on Thursday to assess the needs of local authorities who are dealing with floods and mudslides that forced evacuations, blocked major highways, caused the death of at least one person and killed thousands of farm animals.British Columbia Premier John Horgan has declared a state of emergency after record rainfall drenched much of the province’s south for more than 48 hours. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said several hundred Canadian troops will help deal with the devastation.One person is confirmed dead in a landslide that swept vehicles off a road near...
WORLD
Anderson Herald Bulletin

State of emergency in British Columbia; more deaths expected

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, and officials said they expected to find more dead. Every major route between the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, where Canada's third...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

The Vancouver Floods Have Separated the City From the Rest of Canada

Vancouver, Canada has seemingly transformed from a major coastal city to an isolated island — practically overnight. Days of relentless storms across the Pacific Northwest led to serious floods and mudslides across the region earlier this week. Roads and railways have been completely inundated with water, mud, and debris. And now, the third largest city in Canada has officially been cut off from the rest of the country. Needless to say, the flooding in Vancouver has made for a citywide disaster.
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

Vancouver, B.C., is cut off by road, rail after ‘extraordinary’ storms

Vancouver, Canada’s third-largest city, is cut off from the rest of the country by land after days of storms caused flooding and mudslides that have blocked major highways and rail lines. In response to what local officials are calling the storm of the century, British Columbia declared a state of...
TRAFFIC
globalconstructionreview.com

Vancouver cut off as ‘atmospheric river’ devastates infrastructure in British Columbia

The Port of Vancouver predicted a build-up of container ships unable to unload with road and rail links to the rest of the country severed. The neighbouring city of Abbotsford last night ordered the immediate evacuation of Sumas Prairie, a critical, low-lying agricultural region that was once a lake, after the pumping station keeping the Fraser River out failed.
POLITICS
AFP

Canada death toll set to rise as floods ravage Pacific coast

Canada is sending the military to help evacuate and support communities hit by "catastrophic" flooding, with the death toll expected to rise after record rainfall on the Pacific coast triggered a state of emergency Wednesday. Officials said downpours in British Columbia this week trapped motorists in mudslides that left at least one dead and four missing, forced thousands of people to flee their homes, and cut off Vancouver and its port. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Washington ahead of meeting with his US and Mexican counterparts, said the heavy rains caused "historical and terrible flooding that has disrupted the lives and taken lives of people across BC." "I can confirm there are hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members currently headed to British Columbia to help with everything from supplies to evacuation to whatever is needed," he said.
ENVIRONMENT

