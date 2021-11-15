CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rebounds as commodity currencies outperform

* Thai baht strongest since Sept. 8 * S.Korean shares down for third day * Indonesia, Philippine c.banks' policy review later in the day By Arundhati Dutta Nov 18 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday, as the dollar slipped off a 16-month peak, pausing for breath after a recent rally and amid uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start unwinding its pandemic-era monetary policy. The Thai baht led gains with a 0.3% jump, and was at its strongest in over two months. The Philippine peso and South Korean won firmed 0.2% each. The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak it had been scaling in the past few sessions, while U.S. Treasury yields fell amid tepid demand at its 20-year auction. Investors were also eyeing policy reviews from the Indonesian and Philippine central banks later in the day, where both are expected to hold interest rates to aid their countries' economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, Bank Indonesia (BI) has slashed rates by 150 basis points and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has cut rates by 200 basis points. "Expect elevated price pressures compounded by peso depreciation and gradually improving growth profile to push the BSP to begin the process of withdrawing accommodative stance late in first-quarter of 2022," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, an analyst at Mizuho Bank, in a note. "Bank Indonesia (will stay) accommodative for longer... with inflationary pressures relatively contained and Indonesian rupiah depreciation risks manageable, we expect BI to start normalising policy in (the) second half of 2022," he added. Emerging currencies were also helped by comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Wednesday, who reiterated that it will take until mid-2022 to complete the Fed's wind-down of its bond-buying programme. "The primary narrative surrounding the Fed is still about the tapering ending earlier than expected and/or the hiking pace (being) faster than expected," OCBC analysts said in a note. The region's stock markets were mixed, with shares in Indonesia shedding 0.7%, while Taiwan stocks added 0.3% Thai stocks rose 0.3%, even as the country's central bank governor said Thailand's important tourism sector may take longer to normalise. Shares in South Korea extended losses to a third session, after the country reported a record high 3,292 new COVID-19 cases. HIGHLIGHTS: **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.4 basis points at 3.581% **Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 2.1 basis points at 1.428% **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.194% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0425 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan +0.02 -9.48 <.N2 -0.79 7.32 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.03 +2.39 <.SS -0.13 1.72 S> EC> India +0.00 -1.62 <.NS -0.20 27.76 EI> Indones +0.09 -1.31 <.JK -0.68 10.89 ia SE> Malaysi -0.06 -3.82 <.KL -0.24 -6.50 a SE> Philipp +0.16 -4.46 <.PS -0.51 2.42 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.17 -7.99 <.KS -0.11 2.98 C> 11> Singapo -0.05 -2.60 <.ST 0.05 13.73 re I> Taiwan +0.09 +2.49 <.TW 0.33 20.97 II> Thailan +0.31 -8.13 <.SE 0.17 13.66 d TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

