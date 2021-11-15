Visiting Toronto Marlies show Chicago Wolves what they need to work on

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 127-121 win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. SATURDAY SIZZLER – One night after a loss that likely qualified as their low point, the Pistons won a game that unquestionably registers as the season’s high poitint. After needing a fourth-quarter burst to get to 78 points in a loss at Cleveland, the Pistons topped that before the midway point of the third quarter. They played at a much crisper pace, got good performances from the young players central to their future and some punch off the bench. They got hit with a 15-0 Toronto run in the first quarter, but recovered to put together consecutive quarters of 30-plus points and led 65-64 at halftime. They fell behind by nine points in the third quarter, but clawed back to lead by eight with eight minutes to play. And when Toronto made its inevitable run, the Pistons got clutch play from Cade Cunningham and held on for a wild win that surely qualifies as one Dwane Casey won’t soon forget. Jerami Grant led seven players in double figures with 24 points as the Pistons scored a season-high 127 points to win on a back to back against a rested Toronto team – snapping a streak of eight straight losses on a back to back for the Pistons.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO