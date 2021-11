Michael Keaton took a villainous turn as the Vulture in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. By the end of the film, he survived his fight again Spider-Man and got incarcerated afterward which hints that we didn't see the last of him. Fans have been wondering about when will they see him again, but then he appeared in the Morbius trailer which hinted that it may be his next appearance. Now, it looks like he may appear again in another Marvel project.

