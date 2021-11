On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about the missed opportunity he had in WWE not being able to work with Chad Gable, Otis or American Alpha. On the same show, Angle revealed the most uncomfortable storyline he has ever been involved with during his time with WWE, citing that Vince McMahon put him in the storyline because he thought Angle had a “fetish for black women”. Continuing to talk about the potential of working with Otis and Gable, the WWE Hall of Famer said the company wanted him to work with Riddle instead but he was unable to take the role due to other commitments.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO