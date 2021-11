C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., which supplies an estimated 137,000 food and related items to approximately 7,700 independent supermarkets and local grocery stores throughout the U.S., has amended a filing it made with the New York State Department of Labor regarding the closing of its warehouse in Newburgh. It now says that the closing date for the facility will be in February and that it will be keeping some employees on the payroll longer than first reported.

